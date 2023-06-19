BURLINGTON - The Select Board unanimously approved a request for inflow and infiltration (I/I) financial assistance courtesy of the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority (MWRA).
This past May, Town Meeting passed a warrant article tied directly to this matter that was in front of the Select Board, last night.
Under the MWRA’s I/I Local Financial Assistance Program, the town is eligible to receive $1.2 million for project that will cost a total of $2,095,843. The project consists of a CIP Project 12 and 13 SSES, CIP Project 10 and 11 Sewer System Rehabilitations, Design and Construction, as it was written in the language.
The loan portion of the financial assistance award will require the issuance of a sewer bond or other bond documentation verifying obligation of the community to repay the loan to the MWRA. An option of bond counsel is required with the sewer bond or any other proposed obligation for repayment. If wording other than the sewer bond is proposed, approval of the MWRA will be required.
The community’s bond counsel representative (Charlene Doucette, Locke Lord LLP) has been notified of this funding request and will contact appropriate community officials for specific sewer bond information.
Once the above matter is resolved, the MWRA will provide the community with a financial assistance award around of $1.2 million, of which $900,000 will arrive in the form of a grant and $300,000 as an interest-free loan. The interest-free loan portion will be repaid to the MWRA in ten payments of $30,000 over a 10-year period, starting May 15,2024.
Infiltration is groundwater, or groundwater that is influenced by surface or sea water, that enters sewer pipes (interceptors, collectors, manholes (MH), or side sewers) through holes, breaks, joint failures, connection failures and other openings. Infiltration quantities often exhibit seasonal variation in response to groundwater levels.
Storm events can trigger a rise in groundwater levels and increase infiltration flows. The highest infiltration flows are observed following significant storm events or following prolonged periods of precipitation. Since infiltration is related to the total amount of piping in the ground and not to any specified water-use component, it is usually expressed either in terms of the total land area being served, or in terms of the lengths and diameters of sewer pipe. The unit quantity used is gallons per acre per day (GPAD).
Inflow is surface water that enters the wastewater system from yard, roof, and footing drains, from cross-connections with storm drains and downspouts, and through holes in manhole covers. Inflow occurs as a result of storm events such as rainfall, snowfall, springs or snow melt that contribute to excessive sewer flows.
Peak inflow can occur during heavy storm events when storm sewer systems are surcharged, resulting in hydraulic backups and pooling of water.
