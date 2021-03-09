BURLINGTON – The Board of Selectmen unanimously ratified requested maintenance and enhancements for the Landlocked Forest during last night’s meeting.
The Friends of the Landlocked Forest and the Greater Boston New England Mountain Biking Association are again working together on maintaining the forest’s accessibility.
The first approved request pertains to the forest’s routine spring meadow mowing maintenance upkeep. This process is usually done once and sometimes twice a year, depending on how much overgrowth exists in the meadow, which serves as a precious habitat for animals in the forest.
The Friends of the Landlocked confirmed the first mow will take place on April 24. If it rains on April 24, then the rain date is May 1.
The selectmen were more than pleased to support the spring meadow mowing.
“[The Friends of the Landlocked Forest] have done an incredible job stewarding this land,” commended Selectman Vice Chair Michael Runyan. “I applaud your efforts and really appreciate it. Thank you.”
Selectman Chair Joseph Morandi called the proposed work “great” and something that will “benefit the forest.”
Volunteers will make up the workers for the spring meadow cleaning.
Moving a trail
In addition to the forest’s spring meadow mowing, the Friends of the Landlocked Forest earned another approval from the selectmen to build a connecting trail that will connect to the Lexington portion of the forest, in the area of Wright Farm on Grove Street in Lexington. The plan is to replace the trail that was once there but has since been unusable because of a residential home that had been built in the area of the trail. The new trail we be re-routed around the Lexington home’s property line around conservation areas.
The Lexington Conservation Commission already ratified the proposal, so the only approval left after the Burlington selectmen, is the Burlington Conservation Commission.
As is the case with spring meadow mowing, volunteers will play a large role in constructing this new trail.
Burlington Conservation Administrator John Keeley firmly expressed his support for the rerouting proposal.
“I walked both the existing route and the new proposed trail route, and strongly recommend that the [selectmen] approve this work to proceed,” Keeley declared.
Further information on the Landlocked Forest
In 1986, the town of Burlington took the Landlocked Forest by eminent domain to protect the community’s open space and preserve its water supply. Burlington Town Meeting voted by a two-thirds majority to purchase the Landlocked Forest, knowing the vital role the open land plays in purifying rain water that runs off into the town’s water supply.
The 270-acre Landlocked Forest is located between Route 62, Route 3, and Route 128.
Most of the Landlocked Forest is in the town’s Zone 3 Water Protection District, which drains into the Vine Brook aquifer located along the Middlesex Turnpike. The forest, which runs along the easterly side of Route 3, is a recreational, water preserving, pollution-absorbing asset that can serve important needs without being paved over.
The Landlocked Forest has always been deemed by residents as a “recreational asset” because of the legal pedestrian access that exists.
The Landlocked Forest is protected under the Energy and Environmental Affairs (EEA) Article 97 Land Disposition Policy, which is the policy of EEA and its agencies to protect, preserve and enhance all open space areas covered by Article 97 of the Articles of Amendment to the Constitution of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.
