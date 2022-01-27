BURLINGTON - The Select Board decisively voted to enact a $1,000 flat rate for full demolition permit fees for new residential and commercial construction in Burlington.
Just last month, the Select Board approved other various new construction fees, but the $1,000 flat rate fee was taken up separately by town officials, as they sought clarity on exactly what it includes. Before this meeting started, it was thought the fee would be for all new demolition construction, but it was confirmed that this fee is only for full demolition, including the complete removal of a structure. It precludes all partial renovations, such as gutting the inside of a building.
Knowing that the $1,000 flat rate fee isn’t going to apply to all demolition projects, the Select Board gladly supported the proposed increase.
“I am comfortable knowing this is for full demolition construction projects,” stated Select Board Vice Chair Nicholas Priest.
Town Administrator Paul Sagarino answered a question about where the $1,000 fees will end up.
“The goal is to provide this funding for the Burlington Housing Partnership Committee,” Sagarino detailed.
The Burlington Housing Partnership Committee’s mission is to consider housing needs in the community with particulate attention to housing opportunities that are affordable to residents of all income levels and abilities.
With the last fee increase in Burlington taking place on June 18, 2013, the Building Department felt the time was now to make a change and take advantage of the robust residential turnover in neighborhoods throughout the community.
Mark Dupell, inspector of building in Burlington, detailed that the “modest” fee increases, already approved by the board, puts the town “on par” with other communities.
“Burlington had one of the lowest permit-fee schedules in the area,” explained Dupell. “The median home price in 2013 was $460,000 and is roughly $740,000 right now.”
For building permits, the approved increase has seen a $13 rate per $1,000 in construction. Up until now, it was $10 per $1,000. Electrical is also following the $13 per $1,000 fee structure with a $400 flat fee for new homes, while after hours inspection now has a flat fee of $300.
Plumbing and gas are $20 per fixture compared to $15. Sheet metal fees go from $10 per $1,000 to $13 per $1,000.
Swimming pools go from a $35 flat rate for above ground and $10 per $1,000 for in ground, to $50 above ground and $13 per $1,000 for in-ground. Demolition costs now consist of a $200 flat rate compared to the previously $100 flat rate.
A zoning determination/verification letter cost $0 before, but is now a $100 flat rate.
“Money continues to be spent on commercial properties and new types of clients and tenants as they are seeking more in-house amenities and finer finishes for spaces,” remarked Dupell. “Most of the surrounding towns have increased their fees in the past two years. This increase will bring Burlington to the middle of the pack.”
This initiative coincides with the alarmingly high-rate of tear downs taking place in many suburban communities, including Burlington. This is the primary part of the discussion tied to proposing a $1,000 flat rate for demolition permit fees.
“We are slowly but surely putting home ownership out of the reach of the middle class family unit that has made our community well-diversified for the better half of sixty years,” Select Board member Michael Runyan lobbied. “If we do not take steps to try and salvage a portion of our modest-style homes for young blue collar families, we risk losing that diversity we have embraced for decades Therefore, I recommend that residential demolition fees be increased to $1,000. The additional revenue generated could allow for better management and oversight of our current inventory of affordable housing which has become burdensome for our staff. This would also be a step in the right direction to better position ourselves for other affordable housing opportunities.”
Runyan called the transformation of Burlington’s traditional colonial and ranch homes from last century into the palatial landscape that exists today, a “Mcmansionization” of Burlington.
The aforementioned rates are all in effect.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.