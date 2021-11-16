BURLINGTON - Light will continue to shine on the Burlington Sculpture Park after a donation of landscape lighting was formally approved by the Select Board.
The exact description of the donation entails 12V landscape lighting; lights that will be flush with the ground and can be mowed over; two power sources, at the Town Common for the Dog and the transformer box by the HVAC unit at Grandview Farm; machinery will be used to create the slit in the ground to run electrical, preventing the ground from being dug and torn up; and the lighting will be “subtle yet effective” but if for some reason it is intrusive, it can be adjusted.
The Select Board happily accepted the donation from the anonymous resident. The detailed motion they ratified is as follows: To accept the donation of landscape lighting and related item for the Sculpture Park as discussed, and to allow the burial of any wires and the placement thereof within the Sculpture Park and within the Town Common, near the Dog Sculpture as discussed and described.
The board unanimously approved the motion.
The Burlington Sculpture Park is an evolving arts project of the Town of Burlington. The park is located on Center Street between the Grandview Farm and the Burlington Police Station.
Visit www.burlingtonsculpturepark.org for more information, or contact Planning Board member Barbara L’Heureux by email at barbaralh@comcast.net or phone at 781-460-0054.
