BURLINGTON - Three different commercial property owners in Burlington are looking to jump on the life science gravy train that has been circling through town in recent years.
A petition to rezone 54 Middlesex Turnpike, 56 Middlesex Turnpike, and 15 Adams Street to the Innovation District (I) was submitted to the Planning Board by The Cohen Realty Group, Burlex Realty LLC and 15 Adams Street, LLC.
Attorney Thomas Murphy, Jr., of Shea, Murphy & Gulde, PC, representing the three petitioners, provided a brief overview of the purpose of the rudimentary rezoning request.
“None have specific tenants or projects in mind at this time, but they are looking to rezone to catch the life science wave of the present and future,” stated Murphy. “Getting this rezoning would be good for them and their properties down the road. It seems like a first step that makes sense.”
Planning Staff will not have an approval devised for a while longer because further review is required at this point in the rezoning request, but these requests are becoming more common in Burlington.
“The conversion of office to lab properties is happening everyday,” stated Planning Director Kristin Kassner. “We are still reviewing everything regarding this proposal and progress should be made by our next meeting.”
One confirmation noted is the floor-area-ratio (FAR) of the two Middlesex Turnpike and Adams Street properties will not be expanding in square-footage, as confirmed by Kassner.
With the rezoning request still in its early stages, the board voted to continue this matter to its next meeting on March 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.