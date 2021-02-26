BURLINGTON – Island Creek Oyster Bar (ICOB) is receding back into the deep blue sea after a recent name change to its location in The District Burlington was unanimously approved by the Board of Selectmen.
ICOB has been in The District Burlington since 2017, but the pandemic has forced the business to change its operator. The change basically consists of a name change to one of ICOB’s affiliated restaurants, Row 34.
“I believe a change of operator puts the location in a situation of greater success,” said Shore Gregory, one of the ICOB owners. “Row 34 will refresh the ICOB brand, and make the restaurant’s price point more approachable and more family friendly.”
ICOB recently closed its only other location in Boston’s Kenmore Square, so the Burlington location shutting its doors will be the end of the ICOB brand.
Row 34 still has a successful spot in Boston on Congress Street. The Row 34 concept is basically the same menu as ICOB, but the prices are bit cheaper. Like ICOB, Row 34 will specialize in seafood and more specifically, oysters. Gregory is one of four partners of the company, including Owner and Founder Skip Bennett who is an oyster farmer in Duxbury. Bennett started an oyster company called Island Creek Oysters, an oyster farm that works locally in Boston and around the country.
Row 34 will reoccupy the existing ICOB space behind Tavern in the Square. Everything besides the signage and some of the décor will remain the same. This means Row 34 will utilize the 8,500-square-feet in the building with a total of 265 seats, including 40 outdoor patio seats. There is a bar within the restaurant, as well.
The selectmen unanimously approved the name change request. If all goes as planned with the permitting process, the name change will officially happen by May 1.
