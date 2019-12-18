BURLINGTON – The fifth fire chief in Burlington’s history is Michael Patterson.
At this week’s meeting, the Board of Selectmen unanimously appointed Patterson to lead the Burlington Fire Department. Patterson, who was serving as the interim fire chief since Steven Yetman retired from the position this past August, was selected out of three in-house candidates after an intense vetting process by the Fire Chief Interview Committee.
Patterson, a life-long Burlington resident, has a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice from Salem State University and has been a member of the Fire Department since 1988. He was promoted to lieutenant in 1994, captain in 2002, and assistant chief in 2010.
Patterson is only Burlington’s fifth fire chief in the town’s annals of history, and he proudly succeeds former Fire Chief Steven Yetman who served the department for 42 years.
The Selectmen expressed great pleasure in seeing Patterson earn his promotion after investing over 30 years to the department.
“I have known [Patterson] for many years,” professed Selectman Michael Runyan, who has been Patterson’s colleague as a member of the Fire Department. “It has been an honor to be a part of this process. With only five chiefs in Burlington’s history, this is historical and I am proud to be a part of it.”
With the Main Hearing Room in Town Hall at full capacity for the occasion, Selectman Nicholas Priest articulated how the setting is reflective of Patterson’s character.
“If the crowd in this room is not a testament to the type person you are, I do not know what is,” Selectman Priest remarked to the new fire chief.
The man of the hour credited all the individuals in his life for making this moment possible.
“I feel blessed and humbled,” stated Fire Chief Patterson. “I would not be in this position without everyone who has been behind me in this room and in my entire life.”
Selectman Robert Hogan concluded the commentary by speaking on the expectations of the department.
“The Burlington Fire Department is in good hands,” praised Selectman Hogan.
The Selectmen unanimously supported the appointment, resulting in Michael Patterson becoming Burlington’s fire chief, effective immediately.
