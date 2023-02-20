BURLINGTON - A rise in tuition costs for out of district special education tuition throughout all school districts continues to be a topic on the forefront of many School Committees in the Commonwealth.
The Burlington School Committee is no exception, and they discussed the situation at their most recent meeting.
The committee would like to arrange a joint meeting with other communities regarding the rising costs related to a state mandate of a 14 percent tuition increase for out of district placement, which will directly impact the School Department’s accommodated accounts budget.
School Supt. Dr. Eric Conti confirmed there will be an executive session before the next School Committee meeting.
“We will go over the changing demographics and needs facing the district,” stated Dr. Conti, noting Ways & Means and the School Committee will be present at the executive session. “It is needed due to the special scenarios I want to review with the School Committee.”
The top priority of Burlington school officials is to do whatever it takes to meet needs of students.
“There are a lot of costs with special education,” said School Committee member Martha Simon. “I want to make sure we are meeting the needs of all out students. If we cannot meet those needs, then we will do whatever we can to provide another school district for them, where their needs can be met.”
School Committee member Christine Monaco made a point to emphasize the importance of school officials supporting special education, no matter how high the tuition costs.
“I want to assure everyone that this School Committee is fully committed to funding the needs of all our students. I understand what the special education costs are, and we are going to pay them,” avowed Monaco.
Dr. Conti noted, “All district are experiencing rising costs. I think it is important that we talk about them, as specifically as possible.”
Expect to hear updates on this matter at the committee’s next meeting.
