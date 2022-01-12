BURLINGTON - Roughly half of the proposed 270,000 square-foot life science-themed building in Burlington’s Network Drive may have its first tenant.
Vericel Corporation is a life science company, specializing in advanced cell therapies for the sports medicine and severe burn care markets. They recently went in front of the Planning Board to open three special permit hearings in hopes of eventually occupying 120,000 square-feet of the 270,000 square-foot building.
This past July, the Planning Board approved seven special permits and a minor engineering to allow for the construction of this massive site-specific building.
Burlington-based commercial real estate developer, Nordblom Company, had a strong desire to eventually develop the property situated at 25 Network Drive, off Middlesex Turnpike.
The property was undeveloped for years, but Nordblom Company is constructing it in phases. A 270,000 square-foot bio-science, office, lab and manufacturing development with associated surface parking and updated storm-water management system, site utilities and landscaped areas to accommodate the growing life science industry in Burlington.
Nordblom Company has tried to market the property for office use in the past 11 years, but with the office market in “flux” and life science market “on fire,” the commercial real estate developer saw the writing on the wall in terms of what to do with this prime property.
Nordblom Company brought together the top life science architects in the industry, in an effort to devise the ideal life science tenant space. The 270,000 square-foot building will house two life science businesses. With two tenants sharing the building, the infrastructure of the proposed edifice would follow strict FDA regulations, including keeping the loading decks and lab areas separate.
Northwest Park is currently home to several life science businesses, including LeMaitre Vascular and Desktop Metal. Now, Vericel Corporation is likely going to be the next life science corporation to move into the park, and Norblom Company couldn’t be happier.
“I am very happy this building caught the attention of Vericel,” said an enthusiastic Todd Fremont-Smith, senior vice president of development and director of mixed-use project for Nordblom Company.
Vericel Corporation is a leader in advanced cell therapies for the sports medicine and severe burn care markets, and a developer of patient-specific expanded cell therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions. Vericel currently manufactures and distributes two FDA approved autologous cell therapy products in the United States. MACI® (autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane) is an autologous cellularized scaffold product indicated for the repair of symptomatic, single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee with or without bone involvement in adults.
Vericel also distributes Epicel® (cultured epidermal autografts), a permanent skin replacement Humanitarian Use Device (HUD) for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full thickness burns comprising greater than or equal to 30 percent of total body surface area. Vericel also holds an exclusive license for the North American commercial rights to NexoBrid, a registration-stage biological orphan product manufactured by MediWound Ltd. for debridement of severe thermal burns.
Vericel currently leases approximately 71,000 square feet in Cambridge, Massachusetts and 6,000 square feet in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The Cambridge facilities include clean rooms, laboratories and office space. Vericel plans to move its headquarters to the Burlington location and will conduct cell manufacturing and research and development at the local facility, which will include clean rooms, laboratories, and offices.
The real estate benefits of a life science building with two tenants entail catering to the one of the few growing sectors of the Greater Boston economy, creating high-paying jobs and businesses that produce less traffic than an office use, as well as realizing higher rents that will support the local tax base.
The Planning Board expressed excitement in having such a dynamic company seeking to locate in Burlington, but they will wait to vote on this proposal so Vericel Corporation can go before the Board of Health. Once the Board of Health provides formal comments for the planners, then the board will vote on the three special permits at its next meeting on Jan. 20.
