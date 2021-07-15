BURLINGTON - One of the community’s antiquated bus stops will be modernized.
The Select Board was recently informed that the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) has made a request to make much-needed improvements to the bus stop at the corner of South Bedford Street and Kimball Avenue.
The changes revolve around making the stop more accessible to the public and those with disabilities. Currently, the bus stop consists of a worn out sign and patch of grass, where people stand. The improvements entail adding a concrete pad sidewalk and proper ramps to access the bus stop.
“All of this will be done at no cost to the town,” confirmed Town Administrator Paul Sagarino. “The MBTA typically selects bus stops each year that need disability access improvements.”
Specific enhancements include relocating the bus stop approximately 150-ft. east, to the far side of Kimball Avenue, in front of the 77 South Bedford Street property; constructing a new cement sidewalk and ADA-compliant landing area; relocating the existing crosswalk to the opposite side of Kimball Avenue and construction of ADA-compliant curb ramps to provide access to the crosswalk and bus stop pair; enhanced pedestrian crossing signage; and an updated bus stop sign and post.
The Select Board was very pleased to hear the MBTA is conducting this work. The board unanimously approved the MBTA’s request to upgrade the bus stop.
