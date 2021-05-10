BURLINGTON – In a hybrid setting, Town Meeting firmly supported the fiscal year 2022 Operating Budget of $152,291,800 during last night’s opening session. The Operating Budget is made up of all the town departments and their respective budgets for fiscal year 2022, which were all approved by Town Meeting.
The template used for the fiscal year 2022 budget goals, consisted of the following objectives: The overall blended Operating Budget increase cannot be more than 3.25 percent (3 percent for the town’s budget and 3.5 percent for the school budget); the tax levy (the amount of money raised through property taxes) cannot be greater than 4.99 percent; accommodated accounts (health insurance, trash, special education, etc.) cannot increase by more than 3.25 percent; and the ultimate goal is to maintain services at +/- 10 percent of budget (stabilization, free cash, excess, taxing capacity), avoid layoffs wherever possible; avoid overrides, and avoid user-fees (busing, trash, school athletics).
These guidelines were recommended and ratified by Ways & Means and the Board of Selectmen. The effects of the pandemic on Burlington’s business community played a very large role in the aforementioned budget guidelines, which are fiscally tighter than normal.
All the line items that made up the total town Operating Budget were revealed and some of the pricier budgets for fiscal year 2022 required further discussion, as they were “held” for that very purpose. However, all of the additional conversation that took place had little substance and ended up being situations where fundamental clarification was needed.
In the end, all the budget items that make up the $152,291,800 Operating Budget were approved by a clear majority. The total fiscal year 2022 Operating Budget passed by a vote of 82 in favor, 3 opposed, and 1 abstention.
Most notable budgets
Local Education: Total Operating is $57,204,938 (up 3.5 percent) and Total Accommodated Accounts is $12,333,456 (down 2.23 percent) for a total of $69,470,567; the only staff member added was the director of diversity, equity, and inclusion. The department has done its best to begin to restore the $350,000 of fiscal year 2021 budget reductions, as amended at the Sept. 30, 2021 Town Meeting. The department’s expense budgets have been level-funded, successfully meeting the 3.5 percent Operating Budget guideline.
Town Administrator/Board of Selectmen: $688,011 (up 3.7 percent); step increases for contracted services make up the reason why this budget inflated.
Accounting: $434,133 (up 1.19 percent)
Assessors: $416,779 (up 1.10 percent)
Treasurer/Collector: $680,445 (up .99 percent)
Central Administration: $17,692,951 (up 3.66 percent); the partial restoration of Other Post-Employment Benefits (OPEB) Trust Fund, which was cut in fiscal year 2021, is the primary cause of this budget being over guideline. Besides OPEB, the major drivers to this budget are Chapter 32B Health Insurance, town insurance and Medicare.
Management Information Systems: $667,455 (up 2.06 percent); this budget has been revamped to prepare the town for 4-to-5-year replacement cycles of desktops and laptops, along with robust backup and server solutions. Migration to a new town website provider came with a substantial increase in annual support. Also, there was a rise in permitting and financing software maintenance in this budget.
Council on Aging: $417,996 (up 3.76 percent); both full-time outreach workers and the van driver have step increases in their respective salaries.
Police Department: $9,637,025 (up 3.72 percent); the budget focuses on personnel while trying to maintain the services that residents have come to expect. Much of the increase is due to contractual obligations. Part-time salary swells entail requests for funding to continue two part-time positions - mental health clinician and recovery coach - which have been “proven to be invaluable” to the department in helping residents and citizens in crisis due to mental health issues and substance use disorders. Uniform increases are a result of contractual obligations. This budget includes a request for one new police position (additional police officers) in accordance with the long-term plan established in 2016 to add a total of five officers (one per year) to compliment over a five year period.
Fire Department: $8,701,176 (up 1.19 percent); this budget is 92 percent salaries so any allowable increases are mostly absorbed by contractual obligations.
Building Department: $760,037 (up 6.36 percent); the budget is over guideline because of the change in the base salaries resulting from the budget cuts made in September. Salaries are a major driver in the increase.
Parks and Recreation Department: $1,924,213 (up 1.69 percent); factors to this budget spike include increases in full-time and part-time employee Burlington Municipal Employees Association salaries.
Department of Public Works: $12,592,647 (up 2.61 percent); this department remains the largest on the town’s side, as is the case annually. It is comprised of six departments - Administration, Building and Cemetery, Engineering, Highway, Water/Sewer, and Water Treatment. With the closing of landfills, the disposal cost of trash, catch-basin cleanings, street-sweepings and water treatment sludge has increased dramatically, and will continue to increase in the coming years. The solid waste collection line item is decreasing but the tipping fee line item is increasing and causing a 2 percent overall increase. In addition to waste disposal costs, the DPW continues to show increases in the water and sewer contracted services for purchasing water from the MWRA. The DPW is proposing to purchase 150-million gallons of water from the MWRA via the newly installed pipe on Adams Street. Though the stabilization fund helps cushion this purchase, the department is buying double what they bought in fiscal year 2021. The town’s water supply is based on the assumption of a 1-billion-gallon yearly water demand. Over the last three years, Burlington averaged 1 billion gallons of water produced or purchased. Prior to 2016, the average was 1.1 billion gallons per year. As long as outdoor watering restrictions remain in place for fiscal year 2022, budgeting for 1 billion gallons should be sufficient due to the projected reduction in water production for the summer. However, if people continue to work from home at the current rate they are, increases in residential water use will have an effect on the water supply needs.
Town Meeting ended up supporting all of the items that made up the $152,291,800 fiscal year 2022 Operating Budget.
With much of the warrant remaining, Town Meeting is set to reconvene tomorrow night at 7:30 p.m.
