BURLINGTON - The town’s key COVID-19 indicators are drastically worsening for the 11th straight week.
The most recent data reveal last Thursday night saw Burlington with 3,194 total cases since COVID-19 statistics started being recorded in March 2020. In the last two weeks, there have been 312 total positive tests with a 9 percent positivity rate during that 14-day period (was 6.24 percent previously), with the average daily incidence rate and percent positivity rate registering much higher than last week this time.
The previous data reveal confirmed the number of positive cases over a 14-day period from 12/12-12/25 at 227 with a 6.24 percent positivity rate.
The average daily incidence rate per 100,000 in the last two weeks is 80.1 (was 58.3 in the previous data reveal). The incidence rate is up 21.8 and the percent positive rate is also up 2.76 from the previous week’s data figures.
There have been 98,342 tests taken in Burlington since March 2020, with 3,687 coming in the last two weeks.
These most recent statistics were released by Mass.gov and the information will continue to be updated every Thursday after 5 p.m. No deaths from the virus have been reported in Burlington.
Those needing a COVID test can make an appointment at CVS Pharmacy locations at 242 Cambridge St. and 34 Cambridge St., and the AFC Urgent Care Burlington at 90 Middlesex Turnpike. The CVS at 34 Cambridge St. is also providing Moderna vaccines for those in need.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.