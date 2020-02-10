BURLINGTON – South American cuisine is ready to make its presence felt in town.
At last night’s Planning Board meeting, Fogo de Chão, a Brazilian Steakhouse, received unanimous approval for a special permit and site plan to locate in the former Sears building on the Burlington Mall campus.
Fogo de Chão is a leading Brazilian steakhouse, or churrascaria, specializing in fire-roasting, high-quality meats using the centuries-old Southern Brazilian cooking technique of churrasco. Guests will be able to indulge in a wide variety of simply seasoned meats that are fire-roasted to expose their natural flavors. The new location opening in the lower level Primark wing will offer house specialties, such as picanha sirloin, filet mignon, ribeye and land chops, seasonal salads, soup, fresh vegetables and much more.
“We are thrilled to welcome even more dining to our robust line up. Fogo de Chão will complement our multi-phase redevelopment which is currently transforming our shopping center. Dining additions like Fogo de Chão reinforce Burlington as a dining destination for customers from all over New England,” said Justin Feldhouse, general manager, Burlington Mall.
Fogo de Chão is the first business to locate in the newly transformed portion of the mall where Sears once was housed. The mixed-use overhaul is racing towards completion, with the former Sears Auto Center building (know called The Village at Burlington Mall) already finished and occupied with tenants, such as Caffe Nero and Gyu-Kaku (Japanese barbecue). In July 2018, the Planning Board authorized the transformation of the Sears portion of the campus into a multi-tenanted building designed to enhance the overall use and operation of the mall.
Fogo de Chão will be located along the northerly corner of the former Sears retail building underneath Primark. The Brazilian steakhouse will include 363 seats, 86 of which will be allocated for seasonal dining areas surrounding the building façade. This proposed operation and exterior modifications will support an interactive street-scape as a component of the design envisioned by the tenant and Simon Property Group (owner of Burlington Mall).
There are 43 Fogo de Chão restaurants in the United States, with only one other Massachusetts location in Boston’s Back Bay on Dartmouth Street. The Burlington Mall location will be the steakhouse’s second location in the Commonwealth.
Jennifer Moulton, of Fogo de Chão, expressed plenty of happiness regarding the new location.
“We are excited to expand our brand in Burlington,” she remarked. “Fogo de Chão is a place of celebration, abundance and hospitality.”
Moulton assured that Fogo de Chão is the “only authentic churrascaria” in the United States, declaring their restaurant is the home of the churrascaria style of cooking meat in America. The churrascaria style is Portuguese for barbecue style.
“Fogo de Chão means fire on the ground,” explained Moulton. “The tradition is to roast the meat on spit-skewers over an open fire.”
The planners unanimously approved the special permit and site plan applications. Fogo de Chão is expected to be open for business by this summer.
