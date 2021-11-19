BURLINGTON - The School Committee was glad to hear cafeterias are open again with students eating together at all the schools.
The Marshall Simonds Middle School and all the elementary schools recently opened back up, per the direction of the School Administration and Board of Health. Previously, rather than making and serving school lunches in a traditional cafeteria setting with students filing through in line, the cafeteria workers were preparing all the food options and serving it to students scattered throughout the school buildings, as a result of the COVID-19 regulations.
With cafeteria workers having to run around the building delivering lunches after making said lunches, School Committee member Christine Monaco voiced that it was an “untenable situation.”
Director of Operations, Bob Cunha, revealed there isn’t much to report since the lunchrooms just opened, except that “kids are excited.”
He noted lunch process was “reintroduced” to many students for the first time who have never experienced buying lunch at school.
“For a lot of students, this was their first time in cafeterias so we had to do some trial-runs,” commented Cunha. “We are also serving food on a tray again instead of packaging and delivering lunches to students in classrooms, like before.”
The students are together but they are following strict mask guidelines. This process includes masks on for everyone, except when they are eating.
“Other districts are following these protocols and have not seen an uptick in cases,” School Supt. Dr. Eric Conti stated. “This is something that we will continue to look at carefully.”
Expect updates on this matter as the school year rolls along.
