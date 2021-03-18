BURLINGTON - The process of transitioning into new leadership has begun in the Burlington Police Department.
At this week’s Board of Selectmen meeting, Town Administrator Paul Sagarino confirmed that Burlington Police Chief Michael Kent will retire at the end of the current fiscal year and will be replaced by Deputy Chief Thomas Browne. Chief Kent has led the department since assuming the role in 2010. His record speaks for itself, and the chief is expected to receive proper recognition in the coming months for his efforts at the helm of the department for the last 11 years.
“In the upcoming months, we will have plenty of time to salute the chief for all he has achieved in Burlington,” remarked Sagarino. “I know the list is quite extensive.”
Sagarino eloquently acknowledged the news of Chief Kent’s retirement was difficult for him to absorb at first, but he takes solace in knowing Deputy Chief Browne has been groomed for this position and is the perfect person to continue to uphold the legacy and culture that Chief Kent has instilled in the department.
“I take comfort in knowing the town started its succession planning within the Police Department six years ago, when they had the foresight to create the position of deputy chief,” professed Sagarino. “The position is a true second-in-command role. Having worked closely with Deputy Chief Browne since 2018, when he took on the position, I can tell you I am even more impressed with him now than when he was appointed deputy chief. I can say, unequivocally, that Thomas Browne is the man to lead our Police Department into the future.”
Sagarino expounded that Thomas Duffy was the first deputy chief in Burlington, until retiring in May 2018. At that point, the town asked for applications from the department’s captains and lieutenants, resulting in four finalists. After conducting extensive interviews, Browne was selected with the belief that he would replace Chief Kent at some point.
Hiring internally is something the town and department takes pride in.
“A mentor of mine once told me, ‘You only do an outside search if you do not have what you need in town,’” avowed Sagarino. “So, my intention is to appoint Thomas Browne as our new police chief at the Board of Selectmen’s next meeting on Monday, March 22.”
The selectmen shared Sagarino’s sentiments in having the utmost confidence in Deputy Chief Browne, as well as showering Chief Kent with the adulation he deserves after helping modernize and grow the Police Department this past decade.
“I agree with [Sagarino’s] thoughts on this,” Selectman Vice Chair James Tigges said. “As the chief said to me, if his successor didn’t come from within, then he hasn’t done his job. He has done his job and turned the department around from when he got here. It’s the natural process that the deputy chief should follow him.”
Selectman Chair Joseph Morandi believes Deputy Chief Browne is going to be “the next incredible chief” in Burlington and that he “can’t wait to make that vote” this Monday night at 6 p.m. He also spoke highly of the outgoing chief.
“Chief Kent has done an incredible job, and he will get his due praise in the coming months,” reassured Selectman Chair Morandi.
“Chief Kent has done a great job with this department and I’m sure we are going to have a list of all the things we can talk about at a future time,” Selectman Robert Hogan stated. “Around the state, other departments point to Burlington as an example of a quality department. I look forward to not saying goodbye to Chief Kent, but to saying hello to Chief Browne.”
With Chief Kent set to officially retire at the end of this fiscal year, that means his last day will be June 30. Deputy Chief Browne will be formally appointed to chief at the selectmen’s next meeting this Monday night at 6 p.m. The first day of fiscal year 2022 is July 1, 2021.
