BURLINGTON - The town’s Sculpture Park is popular enough that three benches have been proposed.
This past March, the Board of Selectmen approved the erection of the town’s first Sculpture Park on the modest piece of open land that sits between the Police Station and Grand View Farm on Center Street. The ratification permits a temporary 2-year stay for six sculptures, then the plan is to revisit the idea when the two years expires and possibly explore a more permanent situation.
Burlington Sculpture Park Committee Chair Jonathan Sachs recently appeared before the selectmen with the proposal for three stone benches.
“We are trying to keep the marketability of the park up, so we want to add benches so people can further enjoy the space,” Sachs stated to the board during its most recent virtual meeting. “The Sculpture Park has been very well received, but there is nowhere to sit.”
The style of benches proposed entails actual stone rocks that are “married” into the seating bench portion. Mary Cummings Park has a surplus in large stones and granite slabs that are ideal for this proposal. Sachs detailed one bench would have a back to it, and the other two benches would not.
If Mary Cummings Park ends up providing the bench materials, Town Administrator Paul Sagarino confirmed the Department of Public Works will determine how the stones and granite will be moved from park to park, but the stones aren’t expected to be spectacularly large in size.
The tentative plan, as Sachs noted, is to put one bench in during the winter and the other two in the spring.
The issue of vandalism was raised, and Sachs informed the board it has not been an issue yet for the park, but he hopes video surveillance can be installed at some point. For the time being, having the park abutting the Police Station is a great advantage for preventing vandalism.
Historical problems
The selectmen all agreed the sculptures have been “well-received” by the community, but the Historical Commission’s contention that the property should be reclaimed by them has been acknowledged by the board.
Selectman Michael Runyan is “leaning towards” relocating the Sculpture Park to Town Common after the 2-year usage period ends.
“The Historical Commission wants to reclaim the property, as they have many artifacts waiting to be put on display,” declared Runyan. “At this time, I am not in favor of the benches. I feel it would be like rubbing salt in the wound [for the Historical Commission].”
Sachs addressed the matter, reiterating the Sculpture Park Committee’s stance that they are open to relocating the park, if the Historical Commission has a definitive plan for the space.
“If the Historical Commission has a plan and funding to do something there, I would like them to bring it forward,” remarked Sachs. “I would hate to move the Sculpture Park and not have them use the space. Before the sculptures went in, that land was empty for 20 years, besides the hay rake.”
Sachs also mentioned the Historical Commission remained silent on the matter until the Sculpture Park Committee was basically approved by the Planning Board and Board of Selectmen.
“I want to collaborate with the Historical Commission, but they have been opposed to the Sculpture Park since the Planning Board approval process, and they continue to be, to this day,” declared Sachs.
He mentioned moving the mostly metal sculptures is relatively easy with a front-end loader. If it comes to it, the proposed benches could also be moved with the sculptures when the 2-year timeframe is up.
With more questions than answers, the selectmen voted to continue this matter to its next meeting on Nov. 16.
