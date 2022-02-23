BURLINGTON - The Beacon Village Apartment complex earned its second approval in less than two years from the Planning Board for site reconfiguration purposes.
The site plan application was ratified last Thursday night, allowing for the construction of a new leasing office/maintenance building, new trash/recycling compactor building, and parking improvements for the Beacon Village Apartment complex at 26 Beacon Street in Burlington. The extensive property sits parallel to Route 128.
The new leasing office/maintenance building is proposed in the southwest corner of the property and the new compactor building is proposed in the northwest corner of the property.
A new parking lot containing 11 parking spaces is also part of the plan and will accompany the leasing office/maintenance building. Parking improvements are also occurring in the northwest corner of the property for the new compactor building.
Other small improvements have already been made onsite by removing the existing compactors and storage containers in the northeast corner of the property and converting it into a snow removal equipment storage area.
“This will make Beacon Village a more functional property,” said a representative of First Patriot Corporation, owner of the property.
Beacon Village was last in front of the Planning Board in 2020, where they earned approval for a new enclosed trash/recycling compactor which houses an automated package delivery/pick-up room and a covered school bus shelter area for the children of the complex to safely wait off the street for the bus while being protected from the elements.
All these aspects are still on the site but the new site plan will ensure the compactors are further away from abutters and located in the back corner of the site, where they fit best.
A safe pedestrian walkway for the 117 active school-aged children in the complex will be incorporated in the plan so kids can walk from the new maintenance building to the street where the bus stop is located.
After a successful site walk and an abutter declaring they are “pleased” with the plan, the board approved the site plan by a 6-0 vote. Chair Brenda Rappaport was absent.
