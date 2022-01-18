BURLINGTON - The Test and Stay Program was working efficiently, until the holiday season arrived.
At the School Committee’s most recent meeting last Tuesday, School Supt. Dr. Eric Conti provided an update on the testing statistics and recommended alterations for the Test and Stay Program as COVID-19 continues to evolve and surge.
This School Committee meeting took place on Tuesday, Jan. 11. The previous week, which included the district having to use that Monday (1/3) as a Staff Development Day, the following Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday saw 519, 540 and 599 students, respectively, need to miss school as a result of close-contact tracing. The staff absences were 77 (1/4), 79 (1/5), and 86 (1/6). In terms of positive COVID cases, the week of Jan. 3 had 190 total (including 60 staff members), while Jan. 10 and Jan. 11 experienced 95 cases (including 19 staff members).
These numbers are obviously problematic and common for school districts throughout the state, which is why the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education extended the mask requirement for inside school building to Feb. 28.
Dr. Conti detailed the Test and Stay Program is not as effective in determining close-contacts when the number of positive cases is greater than a couple dozen (Burlington had 190 total positive cases in the week of Jan. 3).
“The process, as constituted now, has asymptomatic students possibly spreading it,” Dr. Conti explained. “If you are vaccinated and a close-contact, we want you to quarantine for five days, then start the Test and Stay process on day six.”
He emphasized the district is following CDC guidelines with these recent decisions.
“This will take students out of the possibility of bringing the undetected virus back into schools, and keeps the Test and Stay Program viable,” pointed out Dr. Conti.
Close-contact tracing in Burlington schools is now 3-ft.
Students who become close-contacts while home will have to follow the same quarantine protocol, ultimately leading to students taking a rapid test at home or come to school and take a Test and Stay version. Students who test positive will need to stay out of school for 10 days, then return on day 11 for further testing.
“We are going by the CDC guidelines with all of these procedures,” stated Assistant School Supt. Patrick Larkin. “We have been talking to other districts, and they are following the same guidelines as us.”
The aforementioned parameters have already gone into effect.
The school district is also continuing to hold vaccine clinics at Burlington High School cafeteria every three weeks. Upcoming dates are Jan. 24, Feb. 15, March 7, March 28, April 25, May 16, June 6, and June 27, with all operating from 6-8 p.m. Insert the following link to schedule an appointment: https://www.burlingtonpublicschools.org/families___community_/c_o_v_i_d_vaccine_clinics
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.