BURLINGTON - It took 10 years of negotiating between the town of Burlington and Nordblom Company, but a settlement was finally reached resulting in the Nordblom Water Agreement.
In 2011, town officials became aware of 1,4 dioxane levels that began to rise in the Vine Brook Aquifer, and the primary site identified as causing the issue is owned by Nordblom Company.
In summation, 1,4 dioxane is synthetic industrial solvent used in paints and certain organic chemicals. It is fully miscible in water with low volatility, and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has classified it as likely to be carcinogenic to humans.
The solvent impacted some of the town’s water wells, with overall concentrations decreasing over time in wells 3 and 4, while there was an increase in well 5. Having no other choice, the town completely shut down wells 3, 4, and 5, resulting in a loss of 1 million gallons of water per day in Burlington.
The town’s water system consists of two water treatment facilities, Vine Brook and Mill Pond Reservoir. The Vine Brook Water Treatment Plant manages water from seven ground wells located within the Vine Brook Aquifer, which has the capacity to treat 3.3 million gallons of water per day. The Mill Pond Water Treatment Plant handles water from the Mill Pond Reservoir, and this treatment plant has the capacity to treat up to 6 million gallons of water per day. Vine Brook is in the area of Middlesex Turnpike, near the Vine Brook Plaza, and Mill Pond is located in Burlington at the Woburn/Wilmington line.
Since 2011, the town worked cooperatively with Nordblom Company, a commercial real estate developer headquartered on 3rd Ave. in Burlington. At first, it was “suggested” that the 1, 4 dioxane would be remedied on its own, but it didn’t happen and three Vine Brook wells were subsequently shut down.
“We continued negotiations with Nordblom Company and were finally able to reach a fair, reasonable resolution to address the issue,” stated Town Administrator Paul Sagarino during last night’s Board of Selectmen meeting.
The key points of the agreement are:
- Starting Jan. 15, 2022, the town will receive 23 annual payments of $193,634 that will equal $4,453,582. This total payment equates to the entrance fee that the town has to pay to the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority (MWRA) for the use of 1 million gallons of water per day.
- The town has agreed to discontinue the use of the Vine Brook Water Treatment Plant when Phase 2A of the MWRA project is complete, but no later than Jan. 1, 2026. Phase 2A entails installing the big water pipe from Adams Street in Burlington and connecting it to Arlington through Lexington. Sagarino confirmed shutting down the Vine Brook Water Treatment Plant was “part of the plan” all along.
- The town agrees to formally abandon the Vine Brook Aquifer by applying to the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) for permits, in order to formally do that.
“I do not think the Vine Brook Aquifer is a good water source going forward because of the constant water trouble that has taken place there,” declared Sagarino. “The [DEP’S] water regulations are much more stringent now, so Vine Brook is not going to fit the bill.”
The selectmen professed great satisfaction and appreciation in seeing an end to this extensive litigation process.
“I cannot tell you how relieved I am that this is over with,” admitted Selectman Joseph Morandi. “This was a great job by everyone involved, especially [Department of Public Works Director John Sanchez] and Mr. Sagarino. The town made out very well with this litigation.”
Selectman Chair James Tigges commended the “outstanding job” done by DPW Director Sanchez and Sagarino, calling the 10 years of negotiations a “long road” that is leading the town another pivotal step closer to not having to worry about enforcing outdoor watering bans. Chair Tigges is referencing how favorable the town’s water situation will be once the MWRA pipeline from Adams Street to Arlington is complete, which is expected to be done well before Jan. 1, 2026.
The selectmen unanimously approved the formally called Nordblom Water Agreement.
