BURLINGTON - The Burlington Fire Department and mutual aid partners extinguished two structure fires this past Saturday.
On Saturday, April 22, at about noon, the Burlington Fire Department received a 911 call reporting a structure fire at home on Cambridge St.
Capt. Timothy Browne was the first firefighter at the scene and arrived to discover visible fire on the side of the home.
It appears a grass fire spread to the home's siding, and then extended up the home's walls and into the attic. Two Burlington engines, a tower ladder and a command car responded to the fire, and were able to contain the damage to the home's walls and attic.
There were no reported injuries.
Billerica's P-15 ambulance provided mutual aid the scene. Firefighters from Bedford, Billerica and Woburn covered Burlington stations during the approximately 2 hours that crews were on scene.
Approximately 9 hours later, at 8:52 p.m., the Burlington Fire Department received a fire alarm activation, followed by a 911 call, reporting a fire in the kitchen of an apartment at the Lord Baron Apartments on Baron Park Lane.
The first arriving company entered the building, found heavy smoke on the second floor, and struck a second alarm, bringing six fire engines, a tower truck and a command car to the scene.
No residents were injured, but a firefighter suffered a minor injury while battling the blaze.
Due to smoke and fire damage to the building, residents were displaced. The American Red Cross of Massachusetts responded to assist displaced residents, as did two local agencies: People Helping People and HELPIS.
The cause remains under investigation by the Burlington Fire Department.
Firefighters from Billerica, Bedford, Woburn and Lexington provided mutual aid at the scene, and firefighters from Wilmington and Stoneham covered Burlington stations.
"It is unusual for us to respond to two structure fires on the same day, but our companies did a great job and were ready and able to extinguish both fires without residents being injured," said Burlington Fire Chief Andrew Connerty. "As always, I also want to thank our mutual aid partners for their vital support."
