BURLINGTON - The Select Board heard an update regarding Strega Italiano’s bid to locate in the former Del Frisco’s Grille site.
The Strega Italian restaurant group continues to negotiate the “assignment” of the current lease.
“We heard from the landlord today that they are reviewing the last draft internally and they will provide any comments early next week,” declared attorney Patricia L. Farnsworth, of Lawson & Weitzen in Boston, representing Strega Italiano. “We anticipate reaching an agreement and signing a lease agreement and amendment shortly. The parties understand the urgency to complete this as it is a condition to filing the license transfer application. With that said, we are targeting to file the license transfer application before the end of this month.”
Farnsworth further disclosed Strega Italiano has filed a special permit application and is scheduled to open a hearing for it at the Planning Board’s next meeting on Jan. 6.
The Strega brand has four locations in Boston and one in Woburn.
The Del Frisco’s Grille chain once located on Middlesex Turnpike in Burlington closed its doors permanently on Oct. 15, 2019. Their Chestnut Hill restaurant in Boston also closed around that time. The company had been using a broker to market the commercial space and license together. Like many restaurants that closed before the pandemic, upscale restaurant Del Frisco’s Grille continued experiencing problems finding a tenant and moving its liquor license, but it sounds like they are finally nearing the finish line.
Several months without finding a user for the property and liquor license is typically too long for the Select Board, so almost three years felt like an eternity of uncertainty for the board. However, they have continuously recognized and understood the COVID-19 impacts and unfortunate circumstances the pandemic has brought to the restaurant business.
“There will be mostly cosmetic changes to the property,” said Farnsworth. “[Strega Italiano] is very excited about the opportunity to open a new Strega Italiano restaurant in this location.”
Farnsworth divulged the new property owner plans on spending $1.5 million on those aforementioned “cosmetic changes” to the property.
The Select Board seemed relieved to hear that a tenant is finally expected to fill that gap on Middlesex Turnpike.
“This has been going on a while so we are really concerned about knowing all the information up until you go through the approval process,” remarked Select Board member Robert Hogan. “We want this to be a success but we also need to know that everyone is on the same page.”
Select Board member Michael Runyan is very pleased with the news.
“The news we got tonight absolutely demonstrates good effort and goodwill on behalf of the property owners so I am happy to give time to get the lease signed.”
This public hearing for Del Frisco’s Grille was continued to the Select Board’s meeting on Jan. 10.
