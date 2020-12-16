BURLINGTON – Burlington Beer Works recently confirmed in a letter to Town Administrator Paul Sagarino that they will not be renewing its liquor license.
Things never went as planned for Burlington Beer Works since initially announcing they wanted to locate in town three years ago. The restaurant, which never even started construction or got to use its license, had been in front of the Board of Selectmen for several years regarding a public hearing to consider the cancellation/revocation of its liquor license.
The past three years
In September 2017, after formally announcing they will not be occupying the former Outback space in Burlington Crossroads on Cambridge Street, the selectmen voted unanimously to revoke their liquor license at a Liquor License Revocation/Show Cause Public Hearing.
Paul Sporn, attorney for Slesar Bros. Brewing Company (owner of Beer Works), was the man who informed the selectmen that Burlington Beer Works will not be moving forward with its previously approved location in the former Outback space, and he was back in front of the selectmen to save the company’s valuable liquor license for the third time since September 2017.
After approving the license in April 2016, the selectmen really wanted to know what was going on at the site as it remains vacant and untouched since Outback left in July 2015. The former Outback location is located in the Burlington Crossroads retail center in between AAA and Marshalls.
Burlington Beer Works came very close to losing its liquor license during the course of the last two years, but the selectmen did not revoke it after it was mutually agreed upon that the company would be open by February 2018, which obviously never happened.
Sporn has cited numerous reasons why his client never moved into the Burlington Crossroads, including the massive overhaul that took place in the retail plaza since Beer Works was approved several years ago. Slesar Bros. Brewing Company preferred previous tenants stay, such as Roche Bros., Busa Liquors, and Bauer Hockey.
Beer Works continued working with EDENS, property owner of Burlington Crossroads, in hopes of finding adequate avenues for selling the liquor license, which cost Slesar Brewing Bros. $195,000 when they purchased it in 2016.
Sporn regretfully confirmed the liquor license was up for auction up until just recently, and received zero bids. This was a surprise to all parties with Slesar Bros. Brewing Company “aggressively” marketing the license through Atlantic License Brokers, the largest license broker in Massachusetts. The zero bids result came long before the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The license has not been sold. The restaurant industry is in flux in America with entities closing and/or going through a makeover from top to bottom,” Sporn told the board. “I am here tonight to say a revocation of this license serves no interest of any party. It is not sound policy and would be punitive. My client is a family-owned, small operator who employs 200 employees at their six locations. They spent $195,000 on the license, and if it is lost, that would be a big hit to the company.”
Though disappointed and rather disgruntled about the former Outback still vacant after three years, the selectmen sympathized with Slesar Bros. Brewing Company being a small business that might potentially lose the $195,000 invested in their liquor license. Under the guise of a unified front, the selectmen continually gave Beer Works an extension of time in hopes of finding a buyer, but it never came to fruition.
With Beers Works formally giving up its liquor license, it will revert back to the town, effective Jan. 1. Any request to obtain the license will require an applicant to go through the standard permitting and transfer process. The selectmen unanimously approved the process of taking back the license.
“The long process finally has come to an end,” concluded Town Administrator Paul Sagarino.
On Jan. 1, the license will revert back to the town’s general pool of liquor licenses that will be available to any eligible applicant.
