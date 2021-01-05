BURLINGTON - When the Planning Board reconvenes for the first time in 2021 this Thursday night, they will be greeted with six new public hearings.
The full agenda will be heard, likely over many hours on Thursday night, beginning at 7 p.m. in virtual fashion. This will be the first time the board has met since Dec. 3.
The featured projects
More housing in Northwest Park
- A 300 unit multi-family project with associated amenities and site improvements is being proposed within the Northwest Park Planned Development District. The proposal calls for the living units to be located adjacent to Lifetime Fitness on Fourth Avenue, at 174 Middlesex Turnpike. This project is in connection with Town Meeting’s approval for expanding the Planned Development District zoning language to further support housing opportunities in Northwest Park by allowing for the development of an additional 300 multi-family residences. Town Meeting made this decision in Sept. 2019.
Discount retail at 34 Cambridge St.
- Five Below, a chain of specialty discount stores that sells products that cost up to $5, as well as a small assortment of products from $6 to $10, is seeking to reuse the former Outback Steakhouse space to accommodate its business in Burlington Crossroads at 34 Cambridge St. Some of the improvements entail enhancing the doors and windows, constructing a 1,000 square-foot addition off the rear of the tenant space for ancillary storage and office uses, and parking space adjustments. The former Outback space sits between Marshalls and AAA, and has been vacant since 2015.
New helideck at Lahey
- Lahey Hospital & Medical Center is looking to erect a permanent helideck closer to the emergency room. This would be an upgrade to the existing helipad because it will enable the hospital to reduce transfer times by not having to rely on elevator transport from the roof to the emergency room, as it will not be located on the roof of the building as originally intended. The project also seeks a modest expansion of 365 square-feet to the existing MRI service building.
Life science on Blanchard Road
- Azzur, a life science consulting and project management company that supports early phase, small-scale life science industry manufacturers through its unique program, seeks to reuse the property at 60 Blanchard Road. The company wants to expand its current operations in Waltham to the Blanchard Road property in Burlington, where they hope to accommodate a series of individual laboratory tenant spaces, on-site chemical storage and management facilities, loading bay access, and enhanced utilities to ensure uninterrupted power sources.
All of these hearings and more will be heard at the Planning Board’s next virtual meeting on Thursday, Jan. 7, at 7 p.m.
