BURLINGTON - Tile contractor business, Genrose Stone + Tile, recently received unanimous approval from the Planning Board for three special permits.
The purpose of the permits is to move into a larger location at 103 Terrace Hall Avenue. Genrose Stone + Tile has been located in Burlington on 5 Grant Avenue for the last 10 years, but they have since outgrown that location.
The business is engaged in selling wall and floor tile to builders, contractors, and businesses through its wholesale operations. They also provide some retail sale of the same stone and tile goods. A key component of their business model is to provide a showcase area for their tile offerings allowing the designer and end-users to view for selection purposes.
Explaining to the Planning Board, Genrose Stone + Tile has been run by lifelong Burlington residents since its inception 10 years ago on Grant Avenue.
“Our current facility has served us well but we have outgrown this location and wish to have our Burlington operations under one roof,” declared Robert Smethurst, of Genrose Stone + Tile. “The facility at 103 Terrace Hall Avenue will allow us to sustain our current growth.”
The company confirmed they have entered into a 15-year lease at 103 Terrace Hall Avenue and believe the new space will provide adequate work space for their employees to operate comfortably.
As part of the proposal, the entire site will be improved with new landscape, which pleases the planners because the board is strongly urging Terrace Hall Avenue business applicants to reinvent and modernize the predominantly concrete and cement terrain that has existed on the road since the 1970s. The preferred option is to add much-needed green-space to the business properties on Terrace Hall Avenue.
Planning Director Kristin Kassner spoke in support of the applicant’s landscaping plan.
“It looks a lot better up front,” she stated. “The applicant’s other property in Malden is the greenest stretch in that area of the community.”
The planners look forward to seeing the Terrace Hall Avenue property to come to life with some landscaping beautification.
The board unanimously approved the three special permits.
