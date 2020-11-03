BURLINGTON - As winter weather nears, school officials are ready to take as many precautions as possible so that students and teachers consume the cleanest air possible in classrooms.
The continued HVAC assessment of the Burlington Public Schools has sustained favorable results, but officials await results for another test of the air flow during heating season.
School officials previously received initial and follow-up HVAC evaluation reports for all the school buildings in the district, courtesy of BLW Engineers, Inc. This initiative is part of a coordinated reaction to ensure air quality is adequately clean in all the school buildings in Massachusetts.
Air quality testing is going, with random samples being taken weekly. These tests are for carbon dioxide, not COVID-19 because air can’t be tested for it.
Bob Cunha, director of technology and operations for Burlington Public Schools, confirmed two tests have been conducted already through “external parties” and “internal staff.”
“The in-house team is using machines that we brought in to repeat the initial tests internally after they were done by our external testing company,” Cunha explained to the School Committee. “These tests are for carbon dioxide, as we cannot test the air for COVID-19. With the machines that we have, in addition to the airflow and HVAC machines, we would love to do as much as we can in-house because the costs get expensive, but we also have staff that is capable of doing it.”
In the last two months, BLW Engineers, Inc. conducted a complete assessment, looking at each building’s square-footage and whether or not the machines are undersized/oversized and underutilized/over-utilized.
The final result detailed that just over 100 HVAC machines needed a “tune-up” in the district, but not all the machines were in a dyer state. The status of the machines were categorized into three sections, under labels such as non-performing, underperforming, and close to perfect.
“We had 100 HVAC machines that needed some form of maintenance,” Cunha professed. “Non-performing machines were looked at first, so we could order the needed parts right away, then we took care of underperforming machines and machines that were close to perfect but needed a little bit of work.”
In order to provide clean air to the classrooms, the air conditioning or heat has to continue to run, no matter how cold or hot it is outside. This will increase the heating and cooling bill for the district, but it has to be done so those in the buildings remain safe. With winter upon Burlington, Cunha acknowledged he is working with the HVAC company for air flow recommendations.
“Our older buildings are not built to regulate temperature efficiently,” detailed Cunha. “Most of the time, the buildings are either heating or cooling, while a new building, like Memorial Elementary School, can do both at the same time.”
He further noted the ultimate goal is to be able to continue to bring in fresh air from the outside at the older buildings, even when most of the time the fresh air is going to be really hot or really cold. His recommendation to the staff and students is to “layer up” when the cold weather months settle in.
A primary improvement of the machines pertained to upgrading the existing unit filters with the “best filters available” that will not impact the heating capacity of the units. A filter replacement plan was recommended and implemented by the district. The plan is to purchase HEPA filters and combine them with Uni-Vents and other beneficial measures that will provide a safe breathing environment for those in classrooms.
“Between the Uni-Vents working, bringing fresh air in, installing HEPA filters, and exchanging air in classrooms, we could have a temperate classroom while also maintaining the air exchange rates that we need to meet,” advised School Supt. Dr. Eric Conti. “We have had trouble finding vendors with large quantities of HEPA filters, but [Cunha] found a vendor, so we are now negotiating and getting the filters here as soon as possible.”
Dr. Conti disclosed there “may be” COVID-19 relief money available to help pay for the 100-or so HEPA filters that are expected to cost a total of $75,000.
The district’s custodial, maintenance and clerical staff have been working extremely hard this summer to get the schools ready for a social distancing existence.
In addition to the typical summer projects, warrant article projects, and general school building project that are underway, the staff has had to complete extra work to ensure the schools are clean and safe. This work includes the installation of hand sanitizer stations and new signage in the buildings to direct students and teachers on the safest ways to walk around the building, which is similar to what people experience with one-way walking aisles at supermarkets.
Cunha added, “Because of their work, it is safe to say people can be in the classrooms breathing fresh, clean air.”
