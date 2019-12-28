BURLINGTON – The Besito liquor license will likely have a new home this spring.
Local attorney Mark Vaughan, of Riemer & Braunstein, representing Simon Property Group (owner of Burlington Mall), recently informed the Board of Selectmen the liquor license in question is currently taking a backseat to the special permit application process that will first take place with the Planning Board.
“I have good news to report,” Vaughan added. “A restaurant has been identified and a special permit application is being filed with the Planning Board. We hope to be in front of the Planning Board in February.”
The original concept was for the new restaurant to take on the Besito liquor license while moving into the former Mexican restaurant’s space nearby to the Food Court entrance. With Simon Property Group embarking on “significant” door entrance and corridor upgrades, the Food Court entrance to the Mall is going to be torn down and rebuilt, so part of the Besito space will be utilized as a temporary entrance/exit while construction ensues.
This led to a change of plans for the new restaurant’s location. As a result, the new food entity will locate in The Village at Burlington Mall (former Sears location).
“The Besito location is eventually going to be a full restaurant again, but we know how the town does not want liquor licenses to be inactive for an extended period of time,” recognized Vaughan.
The name of the new restaurant will be revealed in the coming weeks after the special permit paperwork is formally filed. Until the Planning Board ratifies the permit, the liquor license transfer will have to wait until the Selectmen’s meeting on March 23.
The Selectmen voted to continue this public hearing to March 23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.