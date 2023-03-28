BURLINGTON – The town is back to an odd/even watering schedule for irrigation systems on residential and commercial properties.
At their meeting last night , the Select Board approved a request from the Department of Public Works (DPW) to lift the full outdoor water ban, which has been in effect since last July, and go back to the mandatory odd/even water schedule based on street address number.
Although the town joined the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority (MWRA) in December 2020, the current connection to the town of Lexington’s water system is not large enough to allow for the elimination of all outdoor watering restrictions in the near future. The town anticipates Phase 2A of its MWRA connection to be completed by the end of June of this year. Once completed, the town will be able to take up to 3.5 million gallons of water per day from the MWRA.
Though the town will have a second source of water, Burlington still must enforce water conservation regulations. The MWRA promoted water conservation so the state instructs Burlington to prioritize the Mill Pond Water Treatment Plant and no overuse of the MWRA water. Even when Phase 2A of the MWRA connection is completed, the town will likely have to follow the state’s water conservatory regulations and remain on an odd/even water restriction in the summer months.
These odd/even street address water restrictions apply to all residential and commercial properties.
Under these restrictions, no watering will be allowed between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.
The 1st Step watering ban was approved at the Select Board meeting, last night. This means automated or sprinkler watering is allowed every-other day based on the address of the residential or commercial property (even numbered on even days and odd numbered on odd days). Residents and commercial properties can choose to water either between midnight and 9 a.m. or between 5 p.m. and midnight on their odd/even day. No double watering allowed on any given day.
Outdoor watering restrictions consist of:
• Irrigation of lawns via sprinklers or automatic irrigation systems.
The following uses are permitted on any day at any time:
• Watering of gardens, flowers, and ornamental plantings by means of a hand-held hose only.
• To meet core functions of a business or commercial activity.
• Applying necessary surface treatments (aka washing exterior surfaces) such as paint, preservatives, stucco, pavement, or cement.
• Car washing and filling of pools during 1st and 2nd steps only.
Penalties:
According to the Town Bylaws Section 5.4 the town, through its Board of Selectmen, may declare a State of Water Conservation. Section 5.9 states the penalties for violating the Water Restriction are:
• Any person violating shall be issued a warning for the first violation, shall be liable to the Town in the amount of $50 for the second violation, and $100 for each subsequent violation thereafter.
• These fines are non-criminal disposition.
- New Lawn Exemptions:
In accordance with past years, the DPW will allow automated or sprinkler water exemptions in the months of April, May, September, and October. These exemptions are given by written permission of the DPW via an online form on the Town’s website. Within this exemption, residents and commercial properties can water their lawns every day, but need to adhere to the rule of “no watering will be allowed between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.”
