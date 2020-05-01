BURLINGTON - The School Committee was recently briefed on the district’s next steps for remote learning through the previously selected last day of school on June 19.
Gov. Charles Baker has cancelled the rest of the academic school year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This has resulted in the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) releasing the most updated guidelines for fulfilling the remote learning needs for the remainder of the school year.
“We are putting a remote learning plan together suitable through June 19,” explained Assistant School Supt. Patrick Larkin. “We will continue to share the best practices and student connectivity with teachers every day.”
Remote learning has been a 2-phased template put forth by the DESE during COVID-19, with a focus on covering the academic curriculum through the previously proposed day when the state hoped they could return to school (May 4). With Gov. Baker canceling the rest of the school year, the DESE released phase 3 of the remote learning process, which is expected to begin on May 11 throughout the state.
Larkin detailed the DESE’s primary goal in phase 3 is to “encourage” districts to promote students to the next grade level. The phase 3 template consists of continuing to promote connection with organizers and parents, provide engaging core instruction focused on content standards most critical for student success in the next grade, offer enrichment opportunities for exercise and play, and ensure the program is accessible and communication is streamlined for students and parents.
“There is a major focus on pre-requisite standards in phase 3,” added Larkin.
The Seesaw for Schools program has played a vital role in maintaining communication between instructors and students in Burlington. As an administrator, the program gives them an instant overview of what students are learning and their progress towards standards. It also provides real-time data to support teachers and improve family engagement throughout the remote learning process.
School Supt. Dr. Eric Conti commented on plans for the district’s summer school program, noting he is looking for guidance from the local and state levels of the Board of Health. He also hopes to start discussions on the possible scenarios for the beginning of the next academic year.
“I want a concrete plan for summer school by May 15,” declared Dr. Conti. “We have a high demand for summer school in Burlington, but I do not believe it is going to be a typical summer school year, as of now.”
Though the School Committee expressed disappointment in moving forward with remote learning for the rest of this academic year, the members understand safety remains the top priority amidst this pandemic.
“This is unfortunate, but we have to do whatever it takes to keep everyone safe,” avowed School Committee Chair Christine Monaco, adding she requests all the DESE updates Dr. Conti receives to continued to be presented to the committee.
Dr. Conti confirmed he received a document over 20 pages regarding phase 3 of remote learning, so he plans to provide the committee with a “dense summary” of the state guidelines.
The committee was beyond impressed and proud of the work that continues to be put in by school staff and students throughout this difficult learning and living process.
Vice Chair Stephen Nelson spoke of the invaluable collaboration through virtual communication taking place between school staff to ensure students are receiving the best product for learning.
“There is no right or wrong way to handle this unprecedented situation for schools,” said Nelson. “Staff is working tremendously hard and collaborating online to put together strategies and connect with students.”
School Committee member Kristin Russo commented on how “receptive” the school administration and teachers have been in trying to meet everyone’s needs, stating, “It is not easy.”
Dr. Conti called the efforts of teachers, students, and parents “tremendous” throughout the remote learning process that suddenly became an everyday reality in Burlington.
A way to celebrate the seniors?
Dr. Conti briefly remarked on finding a way to still celebrate the Burlington seniors, who are going to miss prom and graduation, as a result of COVID-19.
“This is quite a loss for the seniors. They are missing life events that only happen once,” sighed Dr. Conti. “[Burlington High School Principal Mark Sullivan] is trying to come up with modified celebrations. We are working across the Middlesex League to figure out ideas, but no one has a definitive plan yet. We do want to find a way to somehow make it memorable for the seniors.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.