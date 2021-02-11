BURLINGTON – This weekend will mark the one-year anniversary of the town’s Transportation Lyft Program going into effect.
The modern taxi program replaced the failing B-Line, the longtime Burlington Public Transit service, by utilizing ride sharing services Lyft and Uber. These ride sharing entities provide added convenience for seniors, disabled people, and income-eligible individuals ($63,000 or less for annual income qualifies) utilizing them with door-to-door service, as opposed to waiting at the bus stop and dealing with scheduled stops. It is door-to-door service to any location in Burlington. Ride share services, such as Uber and Lyft, can provide rides 24 hours a day and 7 days a week, unlike the B-Line ever could. The subsidized riders will receive up to $10 per ride, which covers the costs of any Uber, Lyft, or taxi service from a customer’s front door to any location in Burlington.
At September Town Meeting in 2019, Town Meeting passed a warrant article to relocate $50,000 from the Burlington Transit Service Budget to fund the Lyft Transportation Program as a pilot program for its first year. After pursuing capital and operating grants, a federal operating grant was accepted, paying for half a year of the initiative. The grant covered $75,000 to fully implement the ride sharing program in the future, in addition to the $75,000 the town would need to match, in order to cover the $150,000 cost of the program. The full implementation of the program is happening now, as the pilot year officially ended.
Council on Aging Director Marge McDonald provided the Board of Selectmen with an update regarding the first-year results of the program, which was affected by COVID-19.
“We started out okay last February, and March was great, then things got awful April through September because of COVID-19,” she detailed. “Things have picked up since, and have actually tripled in ridership since September.”
The Go-Go Program, which is the concierge avenue for patrons who do not own Smartphones, is not being used by many people. McDonald confirmed “most” are using Lyft and Uber, which requires making ride appointments through apps on Smartphones.
There is $205,000 budgeted in the Transportation Lyft Program Account through the town’s Operating Budget, state funds and subsidies, and bus fees.
“There is enough money in there for quite a while,” professed McDonald. “I expect the program to be wildly successful.”
The ridership numbers continue to trend upwards, and are expected to reach all-time highs once COVID-19 is controlled and the weather warms up.
Selectman Michael Runyan remarked it is “encouraging” to see the numbers tick up, especially during a pandemic and brutally cold winter.
Any qualified person - seniors, disabled, and income-eligible people ($63,000 or less for annual income) - interested in utilizing these preferred services should call McDonald for an application at 781-270-1953 or email her at mmcdonald@burlington.org.
