BURLINGTON - In adhering to the Massachusetts Department of Education’s (DOE) updated protocols, Burlington is following suit and lightening COVID-19 testing protocols.
Specifically, the DOE has permitted stopping contact-tracing.
School officials were informed of the encouraging updates at the School Committee’s most recent meeting.
“We are happy that the protocols are lightening up and that we are able to keep kids in school,” remarked Assistant School Supt. Patrick Larkin. “If you are sick, keep your kid home. Just like the old days.”
This doesn’t mean Burlington students are free from COVID testing and protocols. According to Larkin, families are encouraged (not forced) to sign up for at-home testing, equating to two tests per week for each child. If a child tests positive on Monday morning, then the student has to stay home for five straight days and if they test negative on day six, they can come back to school.
“If a student tests negative, we do not need to hear about,” reminded Larkin. “Only positive tests needs to be reported. The DOE wants each school district to report their COVID testing numbers each week.”
It was stressed that the information being reported to the state doesn’t include the names of students.
The aforementioned protocols are the same for vaccinated and unvaccinated families.
“If you do not get tested at home and feel sick, stay home,” Larking reiterated.
Under the DOE/CDC parameters, if someone at a student’s home tests positive, then the student needs to quarantine. All these requirements are strictly for in-school and after-school activities.
The implementation of the new, above-mentioned protocols means that the Test and Stay Program isn’t in effect, anymore.
The school district is also continuing to hold vaccine clinics at Burlington High School cafeteria every three weeks. Upcoming dates are Feb. 15, March 7, March 28, April 25, May 16, June 6, and June 27, with all operating from 6-8 p.m. Insert the following link to schedule an appointment: https://www.burlingtonpublicschools.org/
