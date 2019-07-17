Woburn, MA (01801)

Today

A steady rain in the morning. Showers continuing in the afternoon. High 73F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low near 65F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.