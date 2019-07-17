BURLINGTON – Total Wine & More isn’t wasting anytime expanding its footprint in Burlington Crossroads at 34 Cambridge St.
During Monday night’s meeting, the Board of Selectmen unanimously approved an application for an alteration of premises that would allow them to occupy the soon-to-be vacant space next-door, where CVS Pharmacy called home for many years. CVS is set to move across the plaza into the former Busa Liquors space, which is an upgrade in space from 10,030 square-feet to 12,688 square-feet.
Total Wine & More has been operating its business since this past February after earning approval from the Planning Board to locate in the former Bauer Hockey store, which still checks in at 20,637 square-feet. With the expansion into the CVS space, another 10,030 square-feet will be utilized by Total Wine & More. Of course, Total Wine & More still needs to earn the necessary approvals from the Planning Board before finalizing the expansion, but they’re off on the right foot after the Selectmen formally supported the alteration of premises request.
Total Wine & More sought expansion to help open up some space that they need especially during the holidays, typically their busiest days of the year.
“Basically, the CVS Pharmacy space has freed up and [EDENS – Burlington Crossroads owner] asked if [Total Wine & More] needed the additional space, so we obliged,” said a representative of Total Wine & More. “Customers have said it can be a bit cramped on our busiest days. We will give more space to the existing clientele, as we are not expecting more customers by expanding into the CVS Pharmacy space.”
The expansion will also provide more storage space, resulting in more open aisles for customers to traverse comfortably through. Also, there will be an exclusive area in the store for customers to pickup orders of which they have pre-ordered and paid for by phone; very similar to the process Dunkin’ uses.
A matter that will likely be discussed with the Planning Board was brought up during the Selectmen’s meeting, revolving around managing any increased traffic in and out of the site on Cambridge Street. Total Wine & More representatives confirmed they have made an offer to EDENS to fund a police detail to help navigate the busy intersection during the establishment’s busiest times of the year (usually holidays).
With no other questions from the Selectmen, the board unanimously approved the alteration of premises application. The next step for Total Wine & More is to go in front of the Planning Board and get any site plan and/or special permit approvals necessary.
Barring any unforeseen challenges from the Planning Board, the tentative plan is to have the expansion completed after the holidays.
