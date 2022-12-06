BURLINGTON - The owner of Foodland Supermarket Inc recently purchased the Metro Credit Union property in the plaza on 120 Cambridge Street.
Mohammad Nuruzzaman is the owner and currently has two grocery stores in the same 120 Cambridge Street plaza, Foodland and Meena Bazaar.
He is planning to move those two existing stores to the new building he recently purchased in the same plaza.
Nuruzzaman has been running his grocery stores since 2010, so his businesses are a staple of that plaza.
Planning staff cited “no major concerns” besides ensuring there will be a specific corral for carriages so they won’t be all over the parking lot.
There were, however, abutter concerns regarding the dumpster location, which sits next to a fence where residential properties sit on the other side.
One abutter stated he is concerned about things “getting messy” in and around the dumpster, which is located in the rear of the former Metro Credit Union building. Other residents claimed the dumpster isn’t sealed, resulting in squirrels grabbing food waste and leaving crumbs in their yards. Also, the unwanted smells in the summer have been a problem for abutters.
There was a question about the current ownership of the dumpster. Is it still Metro Credit Union’s, or not? Nuruzzaman was not able to provide a concrete answer.
That question and several other matters have been asked to be answered by the applicant by the board’s meeting on Jan. 19. The board voted to continue this special permit hearing to the Jan. 19 meeting.
