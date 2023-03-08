BURLINGTON - At the last May Town Meeting session, a comprehensive field study was decisively supported.
Since then, school officials have met with the Parks & Recreation Department to analyze what hopes to be realized as a result and benefit from the study. The study came to be after many local residents and youth groups were complaining about the quality of the athletic fields in Burlington.
The $70,000 warrant article, titled Burlington Sports Field Master Plan, was passed by Town Meeting on the basis of school officials wanting an engineering firm to look at all the district’s fields/rink holistically, then devise a plan for all of them moving forward.
There are some athletic fields, such as the spots behind the Human Services Building at 61 Center St., that are not on school property.
Director of Operations for Burlington Public Schools, Bob Cunha, revealed the current plan consists of 500 pages, and acknowledge the goal is to “make it easier to read” as the existing iteration is “a lot to digest.”
Some of the talking points in the plan entails what could go into a new or old field, as well as measuring the water tables, lines and property lines.
“Hopefully we will have a finalized plan to show you soon,” declared Cunha.
Several School Committee members were surpassed at the number of “poor ratings” some of the athletic fields received in the initial report.
Member Martha Simon wasn’t impressed with the 500-page report and is looking for more information.
“We need recommendations, but it is still a draft, at this point,” lectured Simon. “I would like to see it complete and useful. This is only the first phase of the process.”
School Supt. Dr. Eric Conti noted with many of the town’s athletic fields needing improvements, these such projects will likely need to be funded in the town’s debt schedule, which will see the projects completed over a 10-15-year period.
