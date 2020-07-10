BURLINGTON – More than 50 teams and nearly 500 people participated in the Virtual Lahey Cancer Institute 5K Walk & Run, raising more than $200,000 to support the Lahey Cancer Institute. The event, now in its 15th year, has raised $3.45 million to enhance cancer care and support patients across the five Lahey Cancer Institute hospitals and outpatient cancer treatment facilities.
Funds from the event will support critical services including nurse navigators, genetic risk assessments, a cancer survivorship clinic and clinical research for people treated at the Lahey Cancer Institute. Locations include the cancer centers at Lahey Hospital & Medical Center in Burlington; Lahey Medical Center, Peabody; Winchester Hospital; Beverly Hospital and Addison Gilbert Hospital.
“The COVID-19 pandemic certainly did not stop the amazing Lahey Cancer Institute 5K community that we’ve built together over the past 15 years,” said Paul J. Hesketh, MD, director of the Lahey Cancer Institute. “We are incredibly grateful for every participant who took the time to support our cancer patients and the vital services and programs that truly make a difference in the lives of our patients.”
Instead of a live event, participants completed their own 5k over a 15-day period, from Friday, June 12 to Saturday, June 27. Participants chose their own activities including running, hiking, swimming, paddle boarding, kayaking and wake-boarding. Jean’s Angels, a long-time team whose members walk in memory of their mother and grandmother, was the top fundraising team, with $15,785. They were closely followed by The Chemosabes, a large team of cancer caregivers at Lahey Hospital & Medical Center.
The Lahey Cancer Institute offers a full range of comprehensive cancer treatment options delivered by board-certified physicians in medical oncology, hematology, radiation oncology, surgery, interventional pulmonology and interventional radiology who collaborate to bring personalized, compassionate care to thousands of patients each year. Lahey uses a multidisciplinary approach as its foundation for delivering cancer services, focusing on treating the whole patient by understanding the emotional and physical effects of cancer.
Salter Healthcare was presenting sponsor of the Lahey Cancer Institute 5K Walk & Run. Salter Healthcare is a family-owned and operated health care provider and community partner of Lahey’s inpatient care. The organization has been a lead supporter of the event for 11 years. Armstrong Ambulance and the Cummings Foundation were also lead sponsors of the event.
To learn more about the Lahey Cancer Institute 5K Walk & Run or to donate, please visit www.laheyhealth5k.org.
Addison Gilbert Hospital
Addison Gilbert Hospital, a part of Beth Israel Lahey Health, is a full service, 70-bed medical/surgical acute care facility. The hospital, founded in 1889, provides state-of-the-art inpatient and outpatient care to residents of the Cape Ann community in specialties such as radiology, cancer care, primary and pediatric care, cardiology, inpatient geriatric services, and emergency medicine. For more information on Addison Gilbert Hospital, please visit www.addisongilbert.org.
Beverly Hospital
Beverly Hospital, a part of Beth Israel Lahey Health is a full service, community hospital providing leading-edge, patient-centered care to North Shore and Cape Ann residents. The hospital provides a full-range of state-of-the-art care and services including primary care, cardiovascular care, surgery, orthopedics, emergency care, maternity, pediatrics, as well as many other specialties. Beverly For more information on Beverly Hospital, visit www.beverlyhospital.org.
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, a part of Beth Israel Lahey Health, is a world-renowned tertiary medical center known for its innovative technology, pioneering medical treatment, and leading-edge research. A teaching hospital of Tufts University School of Medicine, the hospital provides quality health care in virtually every specialty and subspecialty, from primary care to cancer diagnosis and treatment to kidney and liver transplantation. It is a national leader in a number of health care areas, including stroke, weight management and lung screenings, among many others. For more information on Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, please visit www.laheyhospital.org.
Winchester Hospital
Winchester Hospital, a part of Beth Israel Lahey Health, was the first hospital in Massachusetts to earn Magnet recognition, the American Nurses Association’s highest honor for nursing excellence, three times. It has since received the recognition a fourth time. As the northwest suburban Boston area’s leading provider of comprehensive health care services, the 229-bed facility provides care in general, bariatric and vascular surgery, orthopedics, pediatrics, cardiology, pulmonary medicine, oncology, gastroenterology, rehabilitation, radiation oncology, pain management, obstetrics/gynecology and a Level IIB Special Care Nursery. For more information on Winchester Hospital, visit www.winchesterhospital.org.
