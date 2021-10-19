BURLINGTON - The School Committee unanimously approved a formal policy requiring all school staff members to be vaccinated for COVID-19.
After prolonged dialogue, the committee took a vote at its meeting last Tuesday night. This piggybacks an indoor mask mandate that was put into effect by School Supt. Dr. Eric Conti on Aug. 7.
Dr. Conti emphasized that employees with health and/or religious exemptions will not be required to get vaccinated, but they will have to undergo weekly COVID-19 testing to ensure their classrooms full of students are safe. Any employee seeking exemption, will need to provide “serious documentation” such as a doctor’s note.
“Those not falling into the exempt category will be required to be vaccinated as a requirement of employment at Burlington Public Schools,” declared Dr. Conti. “Making this a requirement of employment is under the School Committee’s purview and right as a government body.”
The state is providing the necessary testing supplies and other resources, and are covering the costs. The school district has been conducting a COVID vaccine clinic for staff, students and parents at Burlington High School this month, with the next one scheduled for Oct. 25. Those individuals will be able to come back three weeks later and get their second vaccination. People can also go to CVS or most other pharmacies to get their inoculation.
The parameters in the policy state that vaccinated staff members need documentation to prove it, and they have until Oct. 19 to do so. Staff not vaccinated, has until Oct. 19 to get their first shot and subsequently have to get tested every seven days until two weeks after getting their second shot. Those exempted will be tested every seven days. The second shot needs to be injected by Dec. 1, according to the recent memorandum of agreement between school officials and the Burlington Educators’ Association.
School officials fully supported the updates to the policy, specifically the noted dates in October and Dec. 1.
“We had to make sure the dates are corrected and policy language is clarified,” affirmed Dr. Cont.
The committee unanimously approved the updated policy.
