BURLINGTON - The Select Board recently discussed a draft charter agreement for the North Shore Water Resilience Task Force.
As part of making Burlington’s membership official, they had to nominate a representative of the town to partake in task force meetings. Burlington Conservation Administrator John Keeley accepted the nomination and will serve as the town’s representative. The Select Board approved the nomination by a unanimous vote, last night.
The group aims to identify and advance long-term solutions to improve supply resilience and ecosystem health in the Ipswich River Watershed.
In an effort to accomplish this mission, the membership communities will work to understand one another’s important challenges; engage meaningfully and in good faith discussions determined by the group as key to regional success; working to reach a common understanding of the best potential solutions to achieve water supply resilience and ecosystem health; and seeking full consensus on actions to support the most promising solutions.
The task force defines membership communities and organizations whose missions will be directly impacted by the outcome of the discussions to be taken up by the group and whose agreement defines consensus.
“The Ipswich River Watershed is one of the most endangered rivers in the United State,” remarked Keeley. “It does not have enough water to supply the needs of communities who withdraw from it.”
Keeley confirmed Burlington is “in the Ipswich River Watershed” but the town does not take water from that supply. The task force is simply looking for as much advice as possible from all the communities involved with the Ipswich River Watershed.
The members of the North Shore Water Resilience Task Force are:
- City of Beverly
- City of Lynn
- City of Peabody
- City of Salem
- Town of Andover
- Town of Boxford
- Town of Burlington
- Town of Danvers
- Town of Hamilton
- Town of Ipswich
- Town of Middleton
- Town of North Andover
- Town of North Reading
- Town of Reading
- Town of Topsfield
- Town of Wenham
- Town of Wilmington
- Ipswich River Watershed Association
- Lynnfield Center Water District
- Salem and Beverly Water Supply Board
Also listed in the draft are additional state and regional stakeholders such as the MA Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs, the MA Department of Environmental Protection, and MA Department of Conservation and Recreation, among many others. Some Massachusetts senators and state representatives will be involved, as well.
The “Measures of Success” for the task force will consist of objectives they plan to meet from year 1 to year 10 and beyond.
Short-term (first 3 years): Full consensus is reached on one or more actions to address regional water supply resilience and ecosystem health in the Ipswich River Watershed. Sufficient funding is obtained for critical support of consensus action(s).
Medium-term (5-10 years): Consensus action(s) re implemented.
Long-term (10 years and beyond): Task force communities can reliably deliver water to meet the needs of their service communities on a day-to-day basis and in times of drought. Said communities are a state model for region-wide coordination on water-use efficiency. The Ipswich River and its tributaries and wetlands sustain sufficient water levels and stream flows to support healthy wetland ecosystems.
Part of the member agreements entail decisions being made by full consensus, defined as unanimous support, of task force members or designated subgroup members. Items that achieve consensus will be prioritized for action. On items unable to reach a consensus, no action will be taken but such items can continue to be discussed and may be revisited with new efforts to reach consensus at any time.
