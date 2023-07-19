BURLINGTON - The town has partnered with Black Earth Compost, LLC, to begin an elective residential curbside compost collection program.
Black Earth was selected as a preferred vendor due to their current presence in Burlington, their company values and their extensive list of items they are able to collect.
Rachel Leonardo, business manager for the Burlington Department of Public Works (DPW), briefed the Select Board on this residential compost initiative at this past Monday night’s meeting.
Black Earth Compost takes everything from leftover food to paper towels and a multitude of items in between, including pet food, napkins, meat bones, cooking oil and compost certified coffee pods.
“Our first year partnering with Black Earth Compost will serve as a pilot program to gather information on how many residents are interested in this program,” said Leonardo. “The more residents who sign up, the less they have to pay.”
The company collects organic waste and puts it right back into the soil to return to their customers or sell to garden centers in Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire.
When signing up for the service, residents will be provided with a 13-gallon bin on wheels with interior liners for the bin. The pickup schedule will likely be aligned with the traditional waste pickup day in Burlington every week.
“We encourage residents to educate themselves, their friends, and their neighbors on the importance of proper disposal of food waste,” advised Leonardo.
