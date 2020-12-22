BURLINGTON - As COVID-19 runs through Burlington this holiday season, that hasn’t deterred school officials from slightly loosening some of its precautionary protocols in the classrooms.
The district continues to follow protocols outlined by the state, and there is an update to one key component of the COVID-19 regulations.
It is now the policy of the district to move any classroom with a confirmed COVID-19 case to remote learning for 10 days out of an abundance of caution. Previously, the mandate called for 14 days of remote learning for an infected class.
“We felt 10 days is sufficient compared to the overly cautious 14 days,” remarked Assistant School Supt. Patrick Larkin at the School Committee’s most recent virtual meeting. “Close contacts also have to be quarantined in their homes while participating in remote learning, and the rest of the class also has to take part in remote learning but are not quarantined.”
Also, all the nurses in the district have picked up the contact tracing for all school cases, as they are making the necessary calls to all the close contacts.
“They are trying to pick up the slack so we can get the communication to the families quicker,” confirmed Larkin.
Burlington Public Schools have experienced over 30 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the data started being recorded.
The rest of the COVID-19 protocols
If a student or staff member tests positive….
- The student or staff member will be placed on isolation by the local Board of Health and all household members will be placed on quarantine by the local Board of Health. The Board of Health will continue contact with all those on isolation and quarantine. Isolated/quarantined individuals may not return to school or other activities unless authorized to do so by the Board of Health.
- If it is determined that the student was contagious while they were at school, Burlington Public Schools will work with the Burlington Board of Health to identify close contacts (anyone within 6 feet of that student for more than 10 minutes). Close contacts will be placed on quarantine by the local Board of Health. The Board of Health will continue contact with all those on quarantine. Quarantined individuals may not return to school or other activities unless authorized to do so by the Board of Health.
- If the student or staff member is at the elementary or middle school level, the Burlington Public Schools policy is to close the classroom of that student or staff member for a period of two weeks. This does not mean that all students in that classroom are required to quarantine. Only those contacted by the Board of Health will need to quarantine.
- If the student or staff member is at the high school level, Burlington High School will be closed for a minimum of 24 hours for cleaning.
- If your child is determined to be a close contact by the Board of Health, the child must isolate at home until no longer required to by the Board of Health. As long as the child is not exhibiting any symptoms of COVID-19, then household members are not required to isolate. If the child gets symptoms of COVID-19, then household members will be required to quarantine by the Board of Health.
Example: If a student in classroom A becomes a close contact (with no symptoms) of a positive case and their sibling is in classroom B, the sibling in classroom B can continue coming to school while the student in classroom A stays home until quarantine period is completed. If the student in classroom A gets symptoms of COVID-19 then the sibling in classroom B must now quarantine. Anyone in close contact with the sibling in classroom B will not need to quarantine unless the sibling in classroom B develops symptoms.
- Case investigation and contact tracing will be kept confidential. Information will be shared only with select individuals at Burlington Public Schools and the Burlington Public Health for the purposes of preventing or controlling disease.
For additional information on COVID-19, please go to Burlington.org, public health alerts or call the Board of Health at 781-270-1955 or email boh@burlington.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.