BURLINGTON - The air conditioning system at Marshall Simonds Middle School was going through its usual maintenance process and the initial results weren’t cool enough.
This process consists of shutting down the air conditioning when it’s cold, then start it up when it starts to get warm (this time of year), all while crews service the machines, including cleaning and checking the coils.
The chiller contains many tubes, in order to make it operational and provide cool enough air, and it was realized that the tubes are “thin-walled” or “holed” so the air conditioning system is not as efficient as it should be.
“Catastrophic failure is something we are trying to avoid,” School Department Director of Operations Bob Cunha said to the School Committee at its most recent meeting this past Tuesday evening. “The system could be around $1 million if it was to completely fail.”
School officials initially though the cost would exceed expectation, hence the reason an RFT (request for transfer) was on the School Committee’s agenda, but Cunha gladly confirmed they were able to find a way to cover the costs in-house.
No further details were provided, but once the contract is signed, to repair the chiller, work will commence in the subsequent two weeks.
This chiller is the primary cooling tower for the entire MSMS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.