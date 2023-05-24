BURLINGTON - Fourteen one-day liquor licenses were approved by the Select Board, allowing Legman’s to host an outdoor event every Thursday from 5 p.m.-8 p.m.
The events will occur every Thursday, starting June 1 and will end August 31. It will include beer tasting, live music and lawn games throughout the summer timeframe.
Wegmans, which is located at 53 Third Avenue in Burlington’s Northwest Park, successfully held the same series of event last summer without any issues. This summer’s iteration will be setup exactly the same.
Some of the parameters will see Wegmans closing the outdoor patio area at the entrance to the store with a rock retaining wall and stanchions with eight tables for patrons to sit, listen to live music and sample craft beers.
There will be a section for the beer service, and the entrance will be staffed by a Wegmans employee to prevent minors from entering. The recreation area includes corn hole and ladder ball, as well as prepared foods which can be purchased within the store in the normal course of operations. The live music will consist of one musician.
Two trained Wegmans employees will be at the entrance to the patio checking identification ensuring those who are 21 years or older will be given a wristband for alcohol beverages. Each person will be given eight tickets, with each ticket enabling them to obtain a 2-ounce pour of beer.
“Trained service staff from the suppliers will serve the alcohol and not allow over-consumption, and four Wegmans staff will also be monitoring the service and event space,” explained a Wegmans representative during the Select Board meeting. “There will be no charge for the alcohol service, per relevant law.”
The Select Board expressed no concern with the request, citing last year’s success as the reason to support it without hesitation.
“It ran so well, last year. Just keep the same criteria and it should be all set,” said Select Board member Joe Morandi. “Wish you all best.”
The exact dates are June 1, June 8, June 15, June 22, June 29, July 6, July 13, July 20, July 27, August 3, August 10, August 17, August 24, and August 31.
