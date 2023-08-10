BURLINGTON - This summer, 159 kids from Burlington Public Schools Summer Central set sail for Spectacle Island on Save the Harbor/Save the Bay’s free All Access Boston Harbor Cruises.
“There’s no better way to beat this summer’s record-breaking heat than to spend the day out on the harbor and the islands,” said Save the Harbor Executive Director Chris Mancini. “Swimming in the clean waters off Spectacle Island and exploring the ‘Dark Tunnel’ in Fort Warren are two of the best places to be during a heatwave.”
Every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday 300-500 kids from around the region meet at the Leader Bank Pavilion or Fan Pier where Harbor Historian David Coffin tells them how Spectacle Island went from a landfill on fire to the beautiful park it is today. “It’s one of my favorite stories to share with the kids,” said Coffin, “And it emphasizes the importance of the park’s carry-in, carry-out policy. They take that experience home with them and become the next generation of environmental stewards.”
The trips are organized and run by Boston Public School students in Save the Harbor’s Youth Jobs Program. Once on the island, they lead fun, STEAM-based aeducation activities like Fishing 101, the Treasures of Spectacle Island archaeology exploration, and hikes through Fort Warren on Georges or to the top of Spectacle’s drumlins for a great view of the Boston Skyline and the outer harbor.
“We’re particularly proud to have added guided audio tours and information in six languages this year,” said Deputy Director Kristen Barry. “This way, native speakers in Mandarin, Spanish, Cape Verdian Creole, Vietnamese, and Haitian Creole can more easily participate in our programs.”
“All of these free cruises are only made possible with leadership support and partnership from Cronin Development, the Massachusetts Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs, Massachusetts Office of Environmental Protection, Bay State Cruise Company, and Mass Bay Lines,” said Mancini.
Mancini went on to thank partners and funders for their sustained support, including the Healey/Driscoll Administration, the Department of Conservation and Recreation, Champions Liberty Mutual Foundation, Coca-Cola Company, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, Eastern Salt Company, Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs, JetBlue, John Hancock Financial Services, Massport, the Mass Cultural Council, the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection, and the National Grid Foundation, and the hundreds of individual donors who support the organization.
They also thanked Alexandria, Amazon, Bay State Cruise Company, BXP - Atlantic Wharf, City of Boston Department of Youth Engagement and Employment, Boston Consulting Group, the Comcast Foundation, Constellation Generation, the Cronin Group, Hood Park, HYM Investment Group, Income Research and Management Charitable Trust, Leader Bank Pavilion/Live Nation, Massachusetts Bay Lines, Massachusetts Water Resources Authority, National Development, Nutter, P & G Gillette, Pembroke Real Estate, Lawrence J. and Anne Rubenstein Charitable Foundation, RWE Clean Energy, William E. Schrafft & Bertha E. Schrafft Charitable Trust, Clinton H. & Wilma T. Shattuck Charitable Trust, Copeland Family Foundation, Equinor, Lovett Woodsum Foundation, Mass Marine Trades Education Trust, Pabis Foundation, Rockland Trust, Ms. Wallace M. Leonard Foundation, and Vertex.
All Access trips will continue weekly until August 24th and are free and open to all to join through Save the Harbor’s website, along with evening and weekend Share the Harbor tours.
To learn more about Save the Harbor/Save the Bay's free All Access Boston Harbor excursions or upcoming free events on the waterfront or your favorite beach, visit their website at www.savetheharbor.org and follow @savetheharbor on social media.
