BURLINGTON - Burlex Realty, LLC, was recently in front of the Planning Board for a minor engineering change at its 56 Middlesex Turnpike property.
In 2014, the applicant presented a minor engineering change to the planners, with a portion of that subsequent work extending into the riverfront area. There was no disturbance that resulted from the construction because Burlex moved the parking lot farther west with a retaining wall and stone-sloped wall.
The basis for this most recent minor engineering change is to further refine the work and provide storm-water control through underground water infiltration.
“There is a lot of water run-off that flows down both driveways on the site,” explained a representative from Burlex. “We plan on capturing that run-off with French drains.”
The basis for the change is that the impact on the riverfront area will be eliminated; storm-water controls will infiltrate run-off to the subsurface; improved handicap parking is being provided; and the operation and safety of the lower southeasterly parking area is being significantly improved
The upper expanded parking lot is being moved uphill (to the west) and the entire upper area is being reconstructed with drainage structures and storm-water infiltration. There will also be two ADA compliant handicap parking spaces as part of the reconstruction of the lower level to reduce slopes and improve safety. Finally, the lower southeasterly parking area is being realigned to improve vehicular ingress and egress.
The planners cited no issues with the minor engineering change, but staff recommended they wait for formal feedback from the Conservation Commission and Board of Health.
“Overall, this would result in a better configuration for the site, which does not have sufficient storm-water infiltration at this time,” advised Planning Director Kristin Kassner.
The board voted to continue this matter to its next meeting on Thursday, Sept. 3.
