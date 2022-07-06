BURLINGTON - The school district kept COVID-19 in check in the second half of the academic year after formally rescinding the mask mandate on Feb. 28.
Assistant School Supt. Patrick Larkin recently informed the School Committee that the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) is no longer distributing COVID-19 testing kits beginning next school year.
“We will have to strategize during the summer, if there is going to be a need to test for some or all families,” mentioned Larkin. “We all know what we will be facing in the fall. This topic will have to be discussed this summer and we will have more information before September.”
School Supt. Dr. Eric Conti acknowledged the tentative plan is to “likely take students as they come with symptoms.” This is considered more typical symptom management for any illness within a student, including COVID-19.
“What I mean by this is it a parent’s responsibility to take a child to get checked for strep throat,” Dr. Conti added, nothing it will be similar for COVID without tests being supplied by DESE.
No information was provided regarding an alterations to the existing mask policy in schools. As of this past school year, there was still an optional mask policy for any students or staff members who wish to continue to wear a mask throughout the day. s
In either case, they encourage both unvaccinated individuals and vaccinated individuals who feel more comfortable wearing a mask to continue to do so.
As for testing since Feb. 28, parents were asked to keep their children home when they were sick, encouraging them to sign up for the at-home testing program that the state previously provided. This has likely changed with DESE no longer supporting the distribution of tests.
Expect updates on what the district will do for the upcoming academic year at this summer’s School Committee meetings.
