BURLINGTON - The Burlington Police Department have confirmed there is no danger to the public following an alleged sexual assault in the area of the Mill Pond Reservoir, on Peach Orchard Road.
On Thursday, at 4:30 p.m., Burlington Police received a 911 call from a woman stating she had been sexually assaulted on the side of the road near the intersection of Peach Orchard Road and Arborwood Drive.
Several individuals stopped to assist the woman, and upon arrival, officers found her in a passerby’s car. Witnesses stated they had found the woman nude in the middle of the street, and that someone had fled the area on foot. The woman was transported to the hospital for evaluation.
Burlington Police, the State Police Air Wing (helicopter unit), the Northeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council (NEMLEC) K9 unit, as well as officers from the Woburn and Wilmington Police Departments, searched the wooded area abutting the reservoir around Peach Orchard Road until approximately 7:30 p.m. when the area was cleared. Approximately 10 K9 officers participated in the search.
Police found no evidence of an assault at the scene or in the area that was searched. The incident remains under investigation.
"Following an intensive search of the wooded area the Burlington Police Department is confident that the public is at no risk," said Burlington Police Chief Michael Kent. "I want to thank all of the officers who participated in the search by foot, as well as the helicopter unit that was able to assist."
