BURLINGTON - The burgeoning mixed-use population in Northwest Park will be getting more inhabited after Town Meeting passed a warrant article last night by an 81-10 margin, allowing for an additional 300 units of housing.
The feature warrant article consisted of changing the zoning in the Northwest Park Planned Development District (PDD) from a maximum number of residential units from 300 to 600. The Northwest Park PDD was initially permitted by Town Meeting in 2007. The 300 new units will be divided between two separate buildings, with no one building housing more than 170 units. The rental residences will look similar to The Huntington, a contemporary residential complex that currently sits on Third Avenue. Each floor of units will consist of flat-style residences with elevator access.
Representatives from the Nordblom Company, property owner of Northwest Park, believe the zoning modification will further augment the property.
“This will further enhance the excitement and sense of place that has been created over the years at Northwest Park,” said Todd Fremont-Smith, senior vice president and director of mixed-use project at Nordblom Company. “Northwest Park is currently a thriving and vibrant mixed-use campus consisting of office, retail, restaurants, multi-family housing and hospitality uses, made possible as a result of the successful partnership between [Nordblom Company] and the town.”
In recent years, the town has made an emphasis on increasing the number of affordable housing units for seniors, resulting in Burlington being comfortably above the required 10 percent subsidized housing inventory (SHI) at 13.3 SHI.
“Therefore, we are in a position to provide a unique opportunity to develop 42 units of affordable housing wherein the town has the sole option to either create an eligibility list that could have tiers for Burlington seniors and other residents, or include the units as part of the standard subsidized housing inventory program,” declared Fremont-Smith, noting under the 42 affordable unit figure, 14 percent of the 300 additional units will be affordable housing.
With the additional 42 senior affordable housing units, the town would need to develop 2,000 more homes to lower their SHI threshold from 14 percent to 10 percent.
The Planning Board unanimously supported Nordblom Company’s petition, expressing great pleasure in the 14 percent affordable housing number. The state requirements for SHI in a community is 10 percent.
He went on to reference how this similar approach was utilized when the town constructed Grandview Farm, and with it, “local preference tiers.”
“In this instance, however, rental housing is being proposed, which is an attractive alternative for many senior residents,” pointed out Fremont-Smith. “We are excited about the possibility of partnering with the town on this creative initiative.”
In summary, the Northwest Park PDD zoning amendment will increase the number of residential units, by up to an additional 300. These new residences are expected to add “meaningful economic vibrancy” to Third Avenue and the Burlington business community beyond. Secondly, the text amendment will integrate an affordability component for these new units that will include a unique public/private partnership opportunity between the town and Nordblom Company to create 42 units of affordable housing options for the town’s residents.
A public/private partnership
A condition highlighted in the amendment, which was championed by Nordblom Company, calls for a public/private partnership on the affordable, long-term agreement for the senior living units. In order to iron out the vital details, town officials and the proponent have agreed to be part of a committee with the objective to come to the most agreeable situation for senior affordable housing. Members of this committee will come from the Board of Selectmen, Planning Board, Council on Aging, Nordblom Company, and the town’s legal counsel.
“The town would manage a list of senior affordable housing candidates, then [Nordblom Company] would manage the two buildings,” explained Fremont-Smith. “A task of the committee will be to come up with qualifications for senior affordable housing candidates.”
Fremont-Smith confirmed the average rent for the affordable units will be $1,400; which is quantified as 50 percent of what the market is today.
Almost all the support
Although some Town Meeting members expressed some concerns about impacts on school enrollment and traffic, the vast majority firmly supported the warrant article, citing the body’s trust in Nordblom Company for building up Northwest Park exactly like they said they would back when the Northwest Park PDD was originally in front of Town Meeting in 2007.
“They have done everything they said they were going to do, starting back in 2007,” Precinct 4 Town Meeting member Sally Willard said in support. “I have no reason to not support this.”
Precinct 3 Town Meeting member Monte Pearson, who spoke on behalf of the Land-Use Committee, commented on this project helping to address affordable housing for seniors in town, which has consistently been a top priority at Master Plan Steering Committee meetings.
“We believe it is a unique opportunity for the town to meet a very specific demonstrated need,” Pearson professed. “During the Master Plan process, affordable housing for seniors was clearly the top priority. Our seniors want to stay in Burlington.”
In regards to the members with concerns, school enrollment shouldn’t be affected much with a member confirming only 12 students from the 300 occupied units currently residing in The Huntington and The Tremont (both on Third Avenue in Northwest Park). That member noted he got that information from School Supt. Dr. Eric Conti. Traffic isn’t expected to be a concern, but that topic will be flushed out during the permitting and site plan process with the Planning Board.
With Town Meeting passing the warrant article by an 81-10 margin, Nordblom Company’s tentative timeline for completion of the two buildings is three years. The breakdown is three months for approval from the State Attorney General’s Office, six months with the Planning Board and Conservation Commission, nine months for drawings and building permit, and 18 months for construction.
Town Meeting’s September session formally wrapped up, Monday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.