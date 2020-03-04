BURLINGTON – Just under half the registered voters in Burlington turned out for Tuesday’s Presidential Primary and residents went with newly crowned Democratic frontrunner, Joe Biden.
It was an impressive showing at Burlington High School as 6,828 of the 15,638 registered voters (43.7 percent) hit the polls. Of the 43.7 percent, 5,413 Democrats and 1,398 Republicans voted.
Democrat Joe Biden topped out with the most votes at 1,804. Democrat Bernie Sanders finished second with 1,285 votes, while Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren rounded out the top three with 930 votes. Democrat Mike Bloomberg finished with 741 votes.
President Donald Trump cruised to victory on the Republican ticket with 1,264 votes.
There was a competitive race for Republican State Committee Man with Edward Tedesco edging out Anthony Ventresca by a voting margin of 629 to 574.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.