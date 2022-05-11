BURLINGTON – Burlington Police Chief Thomas P. Browne and Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan confirmed yesterday afternoon that the Burlington Police Department and law enforcement partners located and charged a man in connection with a recent kidnapping attempt.
Tyler Healey, 22, who was recently living in Waltham and Newton, and has ties to Burlington, was arrested and charged with assault with intent to rape, attempt to commit a crime (kidnapping), assault with intent to commit a felony, and indecent assault and battery on a person 14 or over.
On Sunday, May 8, 2022 at approximately 8:20 p.m., Burlington Police received a 911 call from a caller who reported that they were driving home from work when they pulled over after seeing a woman being dragged away on foot by a male suspect on Middlesex Turnpike near Great Meadow Road.
The 37-year-old victim was able to get away, and police located her upon arrival moments later.
The suspect, later identified as Healey, was apparently startled by the 911 caller pulling their vehicle over nearby, and fled on foot.
An investigation determined that during the assault, the defendant allegedly grabbed the victim, touched her indecently and dragged her. The victim's shirt was also removed during the altercation.
The Burlington Police Department and its law enforcement partners conducted an aggressive investigation that led to an arrest warrant being obtained for Healey.
On Tuesday, May 10, the Burlington Police Department, with assistance from Winthrop Police and the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section, located and arrested Healey in the Town of Winthrop.
Healey was scheduled to be arraigned today in Woburn District Court.
These are allegations. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty.
