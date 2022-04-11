BURLINGTON - The three contested races in this year’s Town Election each came down to the wire.
The School Committee, Board of Health and Town Meeting Precinct 6 highlighted the ballot this past Saturday at Burlington High School.
For the second year in a row, a lesser percentage hit the polls than the previous with 15.24 percent (2,617) of the town’s registered voters (17,172) partaking by in-person voting, early in-person voting, or casting absentee ballots. The figure is slightly down from last year’s 16.54 percent.
As is tradition in town, the polls were open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. this past Saturday in the Burlington High School gymnasium.
Contested races
- Incumbent Christine Monaco (1,456 votes) and candidate Melissa Massardo (1,592 votes) edged out Jeremy Brooks (1,212) for the two available seats on the School Committee.
- For the two open Board of Health seats, incumbent Edward Weiner (1,691 votes) came out on top with candidate Gayle DaMore (1,314 votes) finishing second and candidate Janice Cohen (1,118 votes) finishing third.
- In the Town Meeting Precinct 6 race (3-year term) for six open seats, the winners were incumbent Daniel Ditucci, Jr. (302 votes), incumbent William Trelegan (268 votes), Robert Aloisi, Jr. (267 votes), incumbent Darrell Interess (263 votes), incumbent James Fraczek (256 votes), and Daniel Collins (250 votes), with James Round (212 votes) falling short.
No contest
The rest of the races were uncontested, including Town Moderator, Select Board, Town Assessor, Planning Board, Constable, and Recreation Commission. The Select Board will welcome its newest member and former Planning Board member, Michael Espejo, at its meeting tonight. Espejo and current Select Board member Nicholas Priest ran unopposed for the two open seats on the board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.