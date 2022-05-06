BURLINGTON - It took a handful of months, but Binsky’s Cigar Shop finally earned approval from the Planning Board last night to locate in the former Cambridge Savings Bank location in Burlington’s town center.
Smiral Patel, the business owner and applicant for the Burlington cigar shop, was the entity seeking approval for the special permit to locate at the Cambridge Street location.
The space is located in a retail strip of tenants that include a yoga shop, ice cream shop, and karate studio. It most recently housed Cambridge Savings Bank, but has been vacant for two and a half years. The site is in a General Business zoning district and is also in the Center Business District Overlay, requiring a special permit for this type of use at the Cambridge Street property. The use is under the purview of both business districts.
Patel has experience in the retail business, as he owns and operates a convenience store in Billerica (Turnpike Market, 509 Middlesex Turnpike) and also recently opened the Beverly Smoke Shop on Rantoul Street in Beverly, MA.
The smoke shop would only supply tobacco-related products and supplies, including cigars and various glass pipes for consuming.
The planners initially were not thrilled about a smoke shop potentially locating at the 2,300 square-foot property, expressing concerns about the type of patrons, specifically youngsters, that flood that area with the ice cream shop and karate studio next-door.
After working together and finding a middle-ground, the applicant and planners found room for an approval.
Moving on to the aesthetic component of the former Cambridge Savings Bank, the property, as is, fits in nicely with the the Center Business District Overlay’s new tenant expectations with its brick facade and colonial architectural decor. However, the planners prefer the property be more “discreet” in terms of tinting the already somewhat tinted windows even darker and putting up signage that isn’t too loud and obnoxious.
Patel adhered to the board’s demands, revealing black valances over the windows which will be tinted to an extent and flower boxes on the windows. All glass paraphernalia will be at least 5-ft. back from the windows, so it won’t be visible for people walking by.
Patel’s policy requires visitors to his smoke shop be at least 21 years of age, or they cannot enter the premises. Customers need to be buzzed in through the front door, then identification is immediately checked and confirmed.
More compromises that satisfied the Planning Board in the conditions consisted of ensuring no more than 15 percent of the store’s displays can glassware and no hookahs can be sold.
The board approved the special permit by a 5-0 vote. Member Ernest Covino did not vote because he missed public meetings concerning this matter and the planners still have an open seat with former member Michael Espejo’s departure to the Select Board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.