BURLINGTON - Discussions pertaining to the initial timeline for the Fox Hill Project began at the School Committee level this past Tuesday night.
Earlier this month, the Massachusetts School Building Authority (MSBA) voted to invite Burlington Public Schools into its feasibility process to replace the Fox Hill Elementary School.
The Fox Hill Elementary School was opened in 1960 and has served Burlington well for many generations. The building itself, however, has become the limiting factor in student learning and does not reflect the talent of the educators working within its classrooms.
Fox Hill Principal, David Rosenblatt, who was present at the recent MSBA Board meeting for the announcement, said the following about the news, “Speaking on behalf of the Fox Hill staff, we are elated by the MSBA decision to move Fox Hill School forward in the feasibility process. With our increases in student enrollment and staffing needs, a new building has become necessary to best serve our students. We are looking forward to being a part of this exciting process.”
The feasibility process is integral in seeing the timeline for this project come to fruition. The MSBA website states that during the feasibility process, “The district and its team collaborate with the MSBA to document their educational program, generate an initial space summary, document existing conditions, establish design parameters, develop and evaluate alternatives, and recommend the most cost effective and educationally appropriate preferred solution to the MSBA Board of Directors for their consideration. During this phase, the Owner's Project Manager will submit on behalf of the District and its Designer a Preliminary Design Program and a Preferred Schematic Report. Approval by the MSBA Board of Directors is required for all projects to proceed into schematic design.”
Timeline
As of June 1, the MSBA will enact a 270-day eligibility period wherein Burlington school officials need to come to a consensus as to the exact proposal they want to move forward with for the Fox Hill Elementary School site.
“Nothing gets done without the School Committee’s approval,” reminded School Supt. Dr. Eric Conti. “Then, eventually the project will reach the Town Meeting stage of the process down the line.”
Selecting members for a Fox Hill Project Building Committee, which will likely consist of 18-20 people, is a top priority at this point.
The timeline is to have the Building Committee in place by Aug. 1 and provide formal recommendations that the School Committee will consider when making final decisions on the MSBA statement of interest project.
As of today, the only guarantee is that the new elementary school(s) will be built on the current Fox Hill Elementary School site. However, there is not set number as to the number of buildings and capacity for students and staff. These questions will be answered by the end of the 270-day eligibility period that begins June 1. Hiring a project manager will be vital in the design and formulation process for this project, and will also help the Building Committee.
The School Committee hopes to revisit the public forum setting that took place before the pandemic, so input from as many residents as possible can be heard. At those previous discussions, there was a general consensus of where the community wants to go with this project.
With elementary enrollment most problematic at the Fox Hill and Pine Glen Elementary Schools, the tentative options are to maintain the current 4-school, 4-site configuration; maintain a 4-school configuration, but build two elementary schools on the Fox Hill site with shared common spaces and give up the Pine Glen site, resulting in a 3-site configuration; create a 3-school elementary configuration with a large Fox Hill (similar to the Marshall Simonds Middle School, consisting of 800-900 students) and give up Pine Glen as an elementary school; or convert Pine Glen to a pre-K early childhood center, resulting in three elementary school constituted for grades 1-5.
Figuring out the type of elementary school infrastructure the district wants will be an integral, extensive process for the School Committee.
Continuing with four elementary schools would maintain the same curriculum and program infrastructure that exists today, as opposed to the uncertainties of one giant school that may be too large to function normally in this school district, or creating a scenario where all the district’s fifth graders were enrolled at the same school.
Much like school officials have suggested in preference, many parents have reiterated their recommendation to see the district continue with the existing 4-school model at the elementary level.
Dr. Conti expects to have a list of Building Committee members put together by the next two School Committee meetings and what their charge should be.
“I think there has to be a way to communicate some kind of values to the Building Committee,” advised Dr. Conti.
The superintendent reminded the School Committee that the Building Committee for the new Memorial Elementary School followed the value and principle of sustainability, which was put forth from the School Committee in 2010-11.
“Sustainability was a focal point from the School Committee and that was translated through the Building Committee, influencing some decisions that were made, including the design of the Memorial Elementary School,” remarked Dr. Conti.
The Fox Hill Project will be a recurring item on the School Committee’s agenda so stay tuned!
